NFL Predictions Week 8: Picks Guide, Odds Advice and Schedule Info

The Week 8 NFL slate is taking place across five time zones as the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars continue the league's London series with a game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Houston Texans already kicked Week 8 off with a strong 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins as quarterback Deshaun Watson threw five touchdown passes.

Twelve games will take place Sunday, while the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills close the week out on Monday Night Football.

Here's a look at the latest odds (via OddsShark) as well as schedule information. You can also find some analysis on the New York Jets at Chicago Bears game as well as commentary on what to watch late Sunday afternoon and evening ET.

Picks Guide and Odds Advice

Philadelphia Eagles (-4, 44 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium, London: Eagles -4

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 44 O/U) at Carolina Panthers: Ravens -2.5

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8, 48.5 O/U): Steelers -8

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 53.5 O/U): Chiefs -9.5

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-9.5, 42.5 O/U): Bears -9.5

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-3, 48.5 O/U): Lions -3



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5, 54.5 O/U): Bengals -3.5

Washington Redskins (-1, 44 O/U) at New York Giants: Redskins -1

Indianapolis Colts (-3, 51 O/U) at Oakland Raiders: Colts -3

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-8, 57 O/U): Packers +8

San Francisco 49ers (-1.5, 41 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals +1.5

New Orleans Saints (-1.5, 53.5 O/U) at Minnesota Vikings: Saints -1.5

New England Patriots (-14, 44 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: Patriots -14

Chicago Bears Have Mounting Injury Concerns, But Bettors Don't Care At All

Adam Schefter of ESPN was the bearer of bad news for Chicago Bears fans early Sunday morning as he dropped back-to-back tweets regarding two star players:

Bears No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson leads the team with 43 targets, although he and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky haven't always been on the same page (25 catches for 285 yards and two scores). Still, losing the talented Robinson isn't ideal after the team dropped two straight games to fall to 3-3.

Edge-rusher Khalil Mack had 17 tackles and five sacks through four games, but he suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 and hasn't been the same. In the Bears' past two contests, Mack has just three tackles and no sacks. He could use a week off to rest the ankle and be in better shape for the stretch run.

Chicago may get a break in that regard, as the team will host a shorthanded 3-4 New York Jets team on Sunday. New York is without wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, safety Doug Middleton and running back Bilal Powell, all of whom have injuries (Middleton and Powell unfortunately suffered season-ending ones).

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad) and wideout Robby Anderson (ankle) are doubtful, while center Spencer Long (knee/finger) and safety Marcus Maye (thumb) are questionable.

Every Jet mentioned sans Maye was a Week 1 starter, so New York may have to dig deep into the depth chart for the Chicago game.

New York's lengthy injury report could be a reason why the line has jumped from seven to nine-and-a-half points. The line immediately moved from seven to eight after the open, but then it shifted a full point-and-a-half at the sportsbooks late on Saturday.

Although being without Robinson (and potentially sans Mack) hurts the Bears, the Jets are so short-handed that a win at Chicago seems very unlikely. A win is still possible, of course, but taking the big home favorite is warranted.

Schedule Information

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium, London: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network and Prime Video)

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

New York Jets at Chicago Bears: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS and CBS All Access)

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox and Fox Sports Go)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC and NBC Sports app)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN and WatchESPN)

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders

Yes, this is a battle between two teams with a combined 3-10 record. However, the 2-5 Indianapolis Colts may have a sneaky run in them, as they're slowly getting a bunch of players back from injuries.

Of note, tight end Jack Doyle, who led the team with 80 receptions last year, makes his return after being out of action with a hip issue since Week 2. Oakland is in rebuilding mode after trading wideout Amari Cooper to Dallas, so the Colts are looking good heading into this matchup.

Looking ahead, the Colts only have one game against a team with a winning record, so we'll see if they go on a roll here.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Why watch a game between two 1-6 teams? Well, if you have the Sunday Ticket package, you're probably not flipping to this one. However, it will be interesting to see if the Arizona Cardinals' offense finds signs of life after promoting quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich to the offensive coordinator position.

The Cardinals have scored the second-fewest points per game in the NFL this year, and star running back David Johnson has just 3.2 yards per carry. Can he revert to the 2016 form where he led the league in touchdowns and yards from scrimmage? We'll find out soon.

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

This game has the makings of an old-fashioned shootout we'll see replays of on NFL Network for years. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads a Green Bay Packers team into Los Angeles to face the undefeated Rams, who have the third-best scoring offense in football.

The Pack are getting healthier, as rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander and wideout Geronimo Allison are expected to make their returns on Sunday. Wide receiver Randall Cobb may as well (he's listed as questionable).

With those additions, the Pack could give the Rams a scare, especially if Rodgers gets hot.

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

This is the rematch of the infamous Minneapolis Miracle game, where Stefon Diggs caught a game-ending 61-yard touchdown pass to send the Minnesota Vikings into the NFC Championship.

The New Orleans Saints may be out for revenge after losing that 29-24 heartbreaker, but that's not the real storyline.

Rather, this matchup could have significant playoff implications. The 5-1 Saints are second in the NFC right now, while the 4-2-1 Vikings are third. The winner has a leg up in the race for a first-round playoff bye (presumably, the 7-0 Rams will waltz toward one of them, leaving the second spot for the best team left standing).

Granted, the playoffs are still two months away, but late October games don't get much more important than this one.