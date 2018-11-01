UFC 230: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

0 of 5

It’s that time of year again: The UFC is returning to New York City for it’s November pilgrimage.

The 2018 edition appears, at least compared to the past offerings, to be something of a dud—the promotion booked the main event only a few weeks before the show (after considerable turmoil beforehand), and there are no Georges St-Pierres or Conor McGregors entering the cage this Saturday.

But still, outside of the context of what NYC has come to expect when the octagon is set up at Madison Square Garden, the event is pretty solid. Beloved brawler Derrick Lewis will get a heavyweight title shot, Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza will lock horns and the flashy Israel Adesanya gets back to work against Derek Brunson.

With such excitement brewing, your Bleacher Report MMA staff is here to make some picks. Read on to see what Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter, Steven Rondina and Matthew Ryder foresee.