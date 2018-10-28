Week 8 NFL Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Sunday's Schedule

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The 2018 NFL season is flying by. We're already in Week 8, and we're already entering the point of must-win games.

Teams like the 2-4-1 Cleveland Browns, 2-5 Indianapolis Colts and 1-6 New York Giants can all but wave goodbye to their playoff chances with losses in Week 8—if they haven't done so already.

Teams with their backs against the proverbial wall can be dangerous, and that makes for an unpredictable slate of action. Trying to predict how things are going to unfold is most of the fun for those who enjoy a certain side of the action.

We're here to make predictions for the remaining Week 8 schedule and to examine the latest lines and over/unders from OddsShark. We'll also take a look at some of the most enticing props.

Week 8 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Sunday, October 28

Philadelphia Eagles (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (o/u 43): Eagles 26, Jaguars 20

Denver Broncos (-9.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (o/u 53.5): Chiefs 33, Broncos 24

New York Jets (+8) at Chicago Bears (o/u 43): Bears 27, Jets 21

Cleveland Browns (+8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (o/u 50.5): Steelers 28, Browns 24

Washington Redskins (-1) at New York Giants (o/u 44): Redskins 24, Giants 22

Seattle Seahawks (+3) at Detroit Lions (o/u 48.5): Lions 23, Seahawks 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (o/u 54.5): Bengals 30, Buccaneers 28

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers (o/u 44): Ravens 20, Panthers 17

Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Oakland Raiders (o/u 51): Colts 27, Raiders 16

San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) at Arizona Cardinals (o/u 41.5): Cardinals 22, 49ers 21

Green Bay Packers (+9) at Los Angeles Rams (o/u 57): Rams 31, Packers 27

New Orleans Saints (-1.5) at Minnesota Vikings (o/u 53.5): Saints 28, Vikings 27

Monday, October 29

New England Patriots (-13.5) at Buffalo Bills (o/u 44): Patriots 30, Bills 22

Week 8 Props

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles 1st to 15 Points



The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially have a second home in London, which is where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

"Having gone through it a few times, you kind of understand what's going on," guard A.J. Cann said, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "It's not really new to you."

Familiarity will give the Jaguars a bit of an edge, but Jacksonville has been in offensive disarray as of late, scoring just 28 points in its past three games combined. Quarterback Blake Bortles has committed eight turnovers in that span.

Bortles was even yanked from Week 7's game in favor of backup Cody Kessler. However, Bortles will at least start against Philadelphia.

This is why we like the Eagles in a race to 15 points. Handicappers can find 4-7 odds on Philadelphia being the first to 15, according to Oddschecker.

The Eagles have had their ups and downs in recent weeks, but they have at least scored 15 points in each of their past three games—something the Jaguars cannot claim.

Pittsburgh Steelers First to 10 Points

Another enticing prop detailed at Oddschecker involves the early-afternoon game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a race to 10 points, you can find 4-9 odds for the Steelers.

The Browns, notoriously, have started slow this season—they have yet to score a touchdown in the first quarter—and picking the Steelers to score first is also tempting. However, teams can get lucky, and defensive scores are a thing, so picking the Steelers to get a touchdown and a field goal first is the safer play.

Pittsburgh will almost certainly get to 10 points by halftime. Cleveland has only reached 10 points by intermission once in seven tries this season.

Buccaneers and Bengals OVER 26.5 1st-Half Points

While the game between the Browns and Steelers has the potential to be a one-sided affair, the meeting between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals could be an exhilarating shootout.

This is a game that features two loaded offenses. Skill players like A.J. Green, Joe Mixon, Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson all have the ability to strike quickly, while Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton are capable, if underappreciated, quarterbacks.

This game also features two of the poorer defenses in the NFL. Cincinnati ranks 31st in yards (429.4 per game) and 28th in points (29) allowed. The Buccaneers rank 29th in yards (417.5) and 32nd in points (32.7) allowed per game.

We like the over in this game. Since it has the potential to be a barn-burner, we also like playing the first-half over at 26.5 points. You can find close to even odds (5-6, to be exact) on the over, according to Oddschecker. There is a variety of over/under totals that can be found there, but 26.5 feels like the best combination of total and odds.

That is right around two touchdowns per team, which feels right for a matchup featuring potent offenses and underachieving defenses.