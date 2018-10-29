1 Harsh MLB Free-Agency Reality for Each Team as Offseason Arrives

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: Patrick Corbin will be too expensive

The Arizona Diamondbacks missed the playoffs in 2018 after advancing to the division series as a wild-card entrant in 2017.

Now, they're likely to lose their ace.

We already discussed Corbin's career year and how deep-pocketed suitors like the Yankees will come calling. Yeah, the Diamondbacks handed a gargantuan contract to Zack Greinke prior to the 2016 season. They could do it again.

More likely, though, the money owed to Greinke will prohibit the Snakes from retaining Corbin, since they also have to make a decision on free-agent center fielder A.J. Pollock and might need more than one starter to fill out their rotation.

Colorado Rockies: It's time to quit spending big on relievers

We talked about Wade Davis' record contract with Colorado. What did the Rockies get for the money? An NL-leading 43 saves, yes, but also a 4.13 ERA.

It's almost like Coors Field is where good pitchers go to be less good.

That's not to say Colorado should quit signing arms. But massive, all-their-eggs-in-one-basket deals for relief pitchers are not a winning strategy. Relievers are notoriously unreliable year-to-year anywhere. In the Mile High air? Eesh.

The larger priority for Colorado is the outfield, where Carlos Gonzalez will be a free agent and Gerardo Parra could be one if the Rockies don't exercise his option.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw will be too expensive...and must be re-signed

Clayton Kershaw is almost certainly going to opt out of his contract this winter and try to sign a new one. If and when he does, he'll draw some interest to say the least.

If so, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be faced with the mother of all conundrums: Toss untold years and dollars at an aging player who has fallen victim to injuries and occasional underperformance (by his lofty standards), or let the face of the franchise and the greatest pitcher of his generation go?

The answer is obvious. The Dodgers have to keep Kershaw in L.A. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and one-time NL MVP cannot wear another uniform.

But even with their robust payroll, the Dodgers could regret inking Kershaw into his late 30s, especially in light of the back and biceps problems that have sapped his greatness.

Sometimes, you bite the bullet and pay a player for what he did, not what he will do. This is one of those times.

San Diego Padres: More big contracts are a big no-no

Last offseason, the San Diego Padres signed first baseman Eric Hosmer to a franchise-record eight-year, $144 million contract and watched him post minus-0.1 WAR by FanGraphs' measure.



The Friars, meanwhile, predictably finished in last place.

This offseason, any massive contracts are off limits. Forget Machado, forget Harper, forget 'em all.

Instead, San Diego's focus should be on bolstering a farm system that's already No. 1 in the game, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter, and biding its time.

San Francisco Giants: A few veteran additions won't right the ship

Last winter, the San Francisco Giants added veteran pieces such as Andrew McCutchen and third baseman Evan Longoria and crossed their fingers for one more even-year run.

They finished 73-89 and fired GM Bobby Evans. It's time for a new strategy.

Adding ancillary pieces via trade and free agency and building around the core that won them titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014 has been the Giants' M.O. for a while now. With catcher Buster Posey, lefty Madison Bumgarner (assuming they exercise his affordable option), shortstop Brandon Crawford et al on board, they might try it one more time.

What they should do is sell any players they can, buttress a ho-hum farm system and accept that the dynasty is over. What they will do is another matter.

All statistics courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.