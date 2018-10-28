Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton Fantasy Outlook After Allen Robinson's Injury

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Fantasy owners have some difficult decisions to make after Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson was ruled inactive for Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets.

The Bears offense has been a pleasant surprise this season, though that hasn't done a lot for their playmakers in the fantasy world.

Chicago currently ranks sixth in the NFL with 28.3 points per game and 11th in yards per game. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has made strides in his second season with a 65.9 completion percentage and 13 touchdowns.

Despite Trubisky's success, he hasn't really locked in on one receiver as his favorite. Four different players have gotten at least 30 targets and 20 receptions.

Tight end Trey Burton has been Trubisky's go-to guy in the red zone with four touchdowns. He had a breakout game in Week 7 against the New England Patriots with nine catches and 126 yards.

Per ESPN Stats & Information (h/t ESPN.com's Matt Bowen), there were some encouraging signs beyond the raw stats for Burton moving forward after that Patriots game.

"ESPN Stats & Information reports that while Trubisky had 15 off-target throws versus the Patriots, he was still pretty dialed in when targeting Burton," Bowen wrote. "Trubisky connected with the tight end on 9 of 11 throws, and the high-percentage targets are going to stand out. Think 'middle of the field' or the 'quick game' here."

There will be additional targets up for grabs with Robinson out of action, and Burton's rapport with Trubisky makes him seem like the most logical player to get them. He immediately becomes an every-week starter at tight end.

Among Bears wide receivers, Taylor Gabriel will likely move into the No. 1 spot. He's fit in nicely already with a team-high 329 receiving yards and is tied for second with two touchdowns.

Trubisky has consistently looked Gabriel's way with at least five targets in each of the first five games. The 27-year-old had consecutive 100-yard games in Week 4 and 6.

Fantasy owners are still skeptical of Gabriel, as evidenced by him being available in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues. Now will be the time to see what he can do as a flex option with Robinson out of action.

Even if your plan is just to stash Gabriel for a couple of weeks to see what he does, it's a smart play to keep him away from your rivals heading down the final stretch of the fantasy football regular season.