Rae Carruth's Son Chancellor Invited to Attend 1st Panthers Football Game

Erik Perel/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth's son, Chancellor Lee Adams, will be in attendance when the Panthers host the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday.

According to ESPN.com's David Newton, Panthers fan Jason Underwood gave Adams and his grandmother, Saundra Adams, upper-tier seats. Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields then upgraded the seats to the lower-section with field access and special parking to accommodate Chancellor, who has cerebral palsy.

He was born in 1999 after Chancellor's mother, Cherica Adams, was shot four times in a plan formulated by Carruth. The lack of oxygen and blood in the womb caused birth defects for Chancellor, and his mother later died as a result of the shooting.

Carruth was released from prison Monday after serving 19 years for his role in Cherica's murder.

Per Newton, Saundra Adams told the Charlotte Observer that the invite was a "nice gesture by the team," and added, "We are both so excited."

The Panthers selected Carruth with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 1997 NFL draft out of Colorado.

He played three seasons with the Panthers before being arrested in December 1999.

The 4-2 Panthers will host the 4-3 Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.