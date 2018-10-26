Fantasy Football Sleepers: Last-Minute Pickups for Week 8

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 26, 2018

  1. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  2. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  3. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  4. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  5. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  6. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  7. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  8. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  9. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  10. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  11. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  12. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  13. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  14. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  15. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  16. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  17. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  18. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  19. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  20. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

Right Arrow Icon

Week 8 of Fantasy Football is here. Which players have breakthrough potential? Is there a receiver you can still grab on the waiver wire? Watch the video above as Bleacher Report Fantasy Football Analyst Matt Camp breaks down the top sleeper picks for Week 8.

     

Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Texans' Fuller Out for the Year with Torn ACL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Texans' Fuller Out for the Year with Torn ACL

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Oops…We Were Wrong About Darius Leonard 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Oops…We Were Wrong About Darius Leonard 😳

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Cowboys Fans Should Be Grateful for Dak

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys Fans Should Be Grateful for Dak

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Can the Giants Win This Year by Losing?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Can the Giants Win This Year by Losing?

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report