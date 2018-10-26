Seahawks Reveal Jersey Patch in Honor of Paul Allen

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks will wear a patch on their jerseys to honor late owner Paul Allen for the remainder of the 2018 season.

The patch, which features Allen's initials and the team's famous 12 flag, was unveiled Friday and will be seen on uniforms Sunday when the Seahawks travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions.

Allen died from complications of non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 65 on Oct. 15.

"We're going to battle for him," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Allen's death. "You're either competing or you're not. That's kind of the way I think we can best give tribute."