WWE Responds to Rumors John Cena, Daniel Bryan Refuse to Work Crown Jewel

John Cena (C) celebrates defeating Triple H (R) during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Greatest Royal Rumble event in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on April 27, 2018.
As controversy continues to swirl around WWE's upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Nov. 2, the status of John Cena and Daniel Bryan performing on the show has come into question.

Per Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports, Cena and Bryan are refusing to work the show next Friday. 

WWE has responded to Fox's report with a statement.

"As always, we maintain an open line of communication with our performers and will address each situation accordingly," WWE told ProWrestlingSheet.com's Ryan Satin.

Fox updated his report on Thursday, noting Cena was still "100%" not doing the show despite WWE's efforts to change his mind. 

WWE issued a statement during its third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, confirming Crown Jewel was still taking place as scheduled:

"WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base. Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh. Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event. Full year 2018 guidance is predicated on the staging of the Riyadh event as scheduled."

There has been increasing pressure on WWE to cancel the event following the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Saudi Attorney General Shaikh Suood bin Abdullah Al Mo'jab said Khashoggi was murdered in a premeditated attack, per Laura Smith-Spark and Hamdi Alkhshali of CNN.com. 

Bryan is currently scheduled to challenge A.J. Styles for the WWE championship. Cena, whose last WWE appearance came at Super Show-Down in Australia on Oct. 6, has been announced as one of eight participants in the WWE World Cup tournament with the winner set to be crowned during Crown Jewel. 

