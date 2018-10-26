Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 8 Game Against the Spread

Bleacher Report

It's the Week 8 gambling preview.

On today's episode, the guys predict every Week 8 game against the spread: Eagles-Jaguars (11:45), Broncos-Chiefs (19:20), Browns-Steelers (28:15), Redskins-Giants (33:10), Seahawks-Lions (37:30), Buccaneers-Bengals (46:25), Jets-Bears (54:20), Ravens-Panthers (58:30), Colts-Raiders (1:09:40), 49ers-Cardinals (1:15:20), Packers-Rams (1:19:50), Saints-Vikings (1:26:40) and Patriots-Bills (1:35:45).

As always, Simms picks his five teams guaranteed to lose to close the show (1:45:30).

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

