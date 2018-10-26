Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 8 Game Against the Spread

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 26, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's the Week 8 gambling preview.

On today's episode, the guys predict every Week 8 game against the spread: Eagles-Jaguars (11:45), Broncos-Chiefs (19:20), Browns-Steelers (28:15), Redskins-Giants (33:10), Seahawks-Lions (37:30), Buccaneers-Bengals (46:25), Jets-Bears (54:20), Ravens-Panthers (58:30), Colts-Raiders (1:09:40), 49ers-Cardinals (1:15:20), Packers-Rams (1:19:50), Saints-Vikings (1:26:40) and Patriots-Bills (1:35:45).

As always, Simms picks his five teams guaranteed to lose to close the show (1:45:30).

Let us know what you think of our picks @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

Listen to the show on iTunes here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Watson, Watt Are Back...And So Are the Texans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watson, Watt Are Back...And So Are the Texans

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Texans Erupt in TNF Rout of Dolphins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Texans Erupt in TNF Rout of Dolphins

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Oops…We Were Wrong About Darius Leonard 😳

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Oops…We Were Wrong About Darius Leonard 😳

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Deshaun Throws TD No. 5 of Night to Hopkins 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Deshaun Throws TD No. 5 of Night to Hopkins 🎥

    houstontexans
    via Twitter