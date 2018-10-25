Pat Bowlen's Brother Bill Files Suit to Disband Trust Running Broncos

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Bill Bowlen, the brother of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, has filed a motion in Colorado District Court to remove the three-person trust currently controlling the franchise, according to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala.

“I am a huge fan of the Broncos, and have been for decades. Unfortunately, over the past 15 years, I’ve noticed that the operation of the Broncos has deteriorated, while my brother’s health has worsened,” Bill Bowlen said in a statement.

“I have real concerns with these trustees, their conduct and how they got to the positions they are in. They have little or no accountability to anybody but themselves. They have not complied with the rules of the NFL and I am uncomfortable with the way they have handled my brother’s affairs. I know what his wishes were, and these individuals are definitely not following them.”

Joe Ellis, Rich Slivka and Mary Kelly have run Pat Bowlen's trust since 2014 due to his bout with Alzheimer's. According to a statement, the trustees "have conflicts of interest that impair their ability to act impartially in Pat Bowlen’s best interest."

Brittany Bowlen, Pat's daughter, recently said she hopes to someday take over as the Broncos' owner.

“Right now, the Denver Broncos have an owner. It’s my father. Unfortunately, he can’t be involved in the day-to-day of the team,” Brittany Bowlen said, per CBS Denver. “I do have ambitions and goals to one day becoming the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos. And I’ll keep working toward those goals. I’m not there yet, but I really believe I can get there.”

It's unclear if Brittany Bowlen's comments and Bill Bowlen's filing are related.