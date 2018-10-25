Josh Norman: Eric Reid's Actions Toward Malcolm Jenkins a 'Slap in the Face'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Washington cornerback Josh Norman called into question Eric Reid's comments about Malcolm Jenkins, after the Carolina safety called Jenkins a "sellout" and "neo-colonialist" last weekend for the direction Jenkins has taken the Players Coalition.

"To hear Eric come out and do what he did, it's almost like a slap in the face," Norman said, per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic. "Malcolm's been able to stand up, nothing but stand up, and everybody knows that. For Eric to take a shot like that, it's not only a shot at [Jenkins], it's a shot at everybody's who is in the Players Coalition. A lot of guys are a part of that."

You can see his full remarks below:

Reid, who first joined Colin Kaepernick two years ago in taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, has been critical of the Players Coalition in the past, calling it a "subversion group," per Andrew Joseph of USA Today.

Before the Panthers 21-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday, Reid confronted Jenkins on the field.

After the contest, he criticized the Eagles safety.

"We believe a lot of players should have stepped up for Colin," Reid said, per Will Brinson of CBS Sports. "I believe Malcolm capitalized on the situation. He co-opted the movement that was started by Colin to get his organization funded. It's cowardly. He sold us out."

Jenkins was made aware of the comments after the game and said he didn't want to "talk bad" about someone who was "generally out to help other people," referring to Reid.

He later expanded his thoughts on Kaepernick and Reid (while throwing a bit of shade at Blake Bortles in the process), per Tim McManus of ESPN.com:

"While our main focus is always on the community and those systemic oppressions, how we can leverage our relationships, our access and resources to help people in everyday communities, there is still a responsibility to speak out on Colin Kaepernick, who started this movement and still doesn't have a job. I wholeheartedly believe he is being blackballed, to speak out in support of Eric Reid, who put his job on the line to fight for those who didn't have a voice.

"I have always maintained every chance I get to say, Colin Kaepernick started this, Eric Reid deserves a job, Colin Kaepernick deserves a job. I can turn on the tape this week and our opponent and see Colin Kaepernick deserves a job. But at the end of the day, when I started this, my personal journey to help my own communities, it was never about the NFL or anybody having a job in the NFL. It was about people—everyday citizens where I come from, where I live in Philly, and all across this country. And so at the end of the day, my decisions will always be about people."

And Norman, who is one of the voting members of the Players Coalition, took major issue with Reid's comments regarding Jenkins and his stance on the group in general:

The Players Coalition was founded by Jenkins, Anquan Boldin and Byron White and is made up of a number of NFL players, with the purpose of serving as "ambassadors with the collective goal of making an impact on social justice and racial equality at the federal, state and local levels through advocacy, awareness, education, and allocation of resources."