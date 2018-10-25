Blake Bortles Says He's the 'Scapegoat' for Jaguars' Struggles

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles reacts after losing a fumble to the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Quarterbacks and head coaches in the NFL often receive most of the blame for losses and much of the praise when a team wins, and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles acknowledged that he was fine with being the "scapegoat" for Jacksonville's current struggles during an interview last week with Michael Silver of NFL.com: 

"I'm totally at peace with that. I totally understand that I'm like the scapegoat for this team. When we play good, 'The defense played well, the running back did good, the receivers made great plays.' And when we play bad, 'Blake Bortles is the worst quarterback on the face of the planet.'

"And I get it. Obviously, that's not what I would have chosen for myself. And I'm sure it'll never stop. But I couldn't care less. I just want to win football games with this team."

The comments came just days before Bortles was benched in the second half of the team's 20-7 divisional loss against the Houston Texans. He will resume his starting duties in London against the Philadelphia Eagles, however.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

