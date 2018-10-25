Charlie Montoyo Reportedly to Be Named Blue Jays Manager

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 25, 2018

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 5: Bench coach Charlie Montoyo #25 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on from the dugout as manager Kevin Cash #16 smiles behind him during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 5, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Charlie Montoyo will be tasked with bringing the Toronto Blue Jays back to prominence in the American League East. 

Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays will hire Montoyo as their next manager. 

The Blue Jays announced on Sept. 26 that John Gibbons wouldn't be returning as manager in 2019. The 56-year-old led the team to the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016. He had a 793-701 in two stints over 11 seasons with Toronto. 

Montoyo, 53, has been working on the Tampa Bay Rays' coaching staff since 2015. He served as a bench coach under manager Kevin Cash last season. 

Prior to working with the Rays at the Major League Baseball level, Montoyo spent eight years managing the team's Triple-A affiliate. He led the Durham Bulls to 633 wins and two International League titles in 2009 and 2013. 

The Blue Jays' 73-89 record last season was their worst since 2012. They have finished fourth in the American League East in each of the past two years. 

