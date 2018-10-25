Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NFC East-leading Washington Redskins (4-3) will look to extend their winning streak to three games on Sunday when they visit the New York Giants (1-6) in a pick 'em divisional matchup at sportsbooks. The Redskins have won their last two by playing great defense, holding opponents to 17 points or fewer in all of their wins.

NFL point spread: The Giants opened as one-point favorites; the total was 42 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 24.4-21.4 Redskins (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

If Washington can also hold New York to 17 points or fewer, this team will have an excellent chance to cover the spread again and move to 5-2 on the season. The good news is that the Giants have been limited to 18 points or fewer in four of their six losses, and they needed a touchdown with five seconds remaining to top that in a 23-20 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

The Redskins also have the benefit of knowing that their opponent is just 2-9 straight up in its last 11 at home.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

New York still has plenty of offensive weapons to compete with Washington here and needs to get off to a better start in order to win this game. The Giants scored just six points in the first three quarters against the Falcons, and they scored the same amount in the first half of their last home game versus the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago in a 34-13 defeat.

While New York has struggled at home recently, the team has won 17 of the past 24 meetings with Washington straight up to go along with a 7-3 mark against the spread in the last 10.

Smart betting pick

The Giants have started trading away some key players in hopes of building for the future, and bettors could very well be seeing the last year of quarterback Eli Manning in the Big Apple.

But even though Manning has not looked good lately, he has a great opportunity to go into the bye week on a positive note. New York has gone 11-6 straight up in its last 17 home games before a bye and will get another win in this spot at home.

NFL betting trends

The Redskins are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games vs the Giants.

The total has gone under in 10 of the Redskins' last 13 games vs the Giants.

The total has gone under in eight of the Redskins' last 10 games.

