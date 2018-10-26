NFL's Top Candidates to Break Out of Their Sophomore Slump

0 of 7

Constant incremental growth throughout a player's career is rare. Adversity often strikes and derails success.

So, a rookie who took the league by storm won't necessarily have an easy time during his second season. Many regress. The key is getting them back on track.

Identifying what slowed a slumping sophomore will determine whether he can break out during 2018's second half.

Injuries often cause developmental hiccups. Something nagging tends to make individuals less explosive and reliable. These players are usually in and out of the lineup and can't build consistency or comfort level. In a league where no one's 100 percent, dings can be mere bumps in the road toward further success, or they can be debilitating.

Lineup changes also occur. Maybe a young veteran is no longer performing as well and another makes a case to play more. NFL rosters continually shift.

Coaching switches can be particularly devastating. Each staff has its own set of schemes and philosophies. Finding the right ways to use certain talents can be difficult.

All of these can result in the same problem: an unexpected drop-off in play or production after flashes of promise.

These seven talented sophomores were supposed to be key cogs this year, only to disappoint. But the season is far from over, and each has the ability to turn his campaign around.