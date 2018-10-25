Luis Suarez Calls Lionel Messi 'Best in History,' Discusses Biting Incidents

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez recently gave an interview on his 2014 move to the Camp Nou, during which he called Lionel Messi the "best in history" and opened up on the difficulties he faced after his ban for biting Giorgio Chiellini.

Appearing on the Universo Valdano programme in a clip released on Wednesday, the Uruguay international said of his transfer to Spain (h/t Marca): "This is what I wanted. I've become a winner of the Champions League and of La Liga. I am playing with the best players in the world, and I'll have the chance to tell my grandchildren that I played with the best in history."

He explained how he struggled to tell his daughter why he couldn't play for his new club after joining Barcelona following the 2014 FIFA World Cup, as he was suspended after biting Italy's Chiellini in a group-stage match:

"It hurt when my daughter asked why I couldn't play when I first joined Barcelona.

"It was very hurtful and very difficult, even if I was aware of making a mistake, which I admitted.

"What hurt the most was how they treated me, as they told me I had to leave the World Cup.

"You can't suspend for nine or 10 matches, or ban someone from entering a football pitch."

Suarez had already been involved in biting incidents on two occasions entering the 2014 World Cup, once at Ajax with PSV's Otman Bakkal and once at Liverpool with Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea.

The incident with Chiellini was by far the most high profile, however:

The 31-year-old avoided punishment during the match and initially denied biting the Juventus man, but he later apologised:

He was suspended from football for four months, which meant he couldn't make his competitive debut for Barcelona until October 2014. He was also banned from playing in the 2015 Copa America.

Suarez has mostly avoided controversy since and has been a major success at the Camp Nou. He bagged 16 league goals in his shortened debut campaign and 40 in the next season, forming a devastating partnership with Messi.

The Argentinian was sidelined through injury for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Inter Milan, but Suarez stepped up in his absence, delivering a sensational assist for Rafinha's opener. Even Inter fans were full of praise:

He will have to be on his game again on Sunday, when Barcelona face Real Madrid without Messi in El Clasico. Star winger Ousmane Dembele has struggled for form and was benched against Inter, while Rafinha didn't do much outside of his goal.

Los Blancos have struggled defensively but are still a formidable opponent, so Suarez will have his work cut out for him.