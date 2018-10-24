Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Carolina owns an eight-game home winning streak, going 6-2 against the spread in the process. Baltimore, meanwhile, is 6-0 both SU and ATS its last six games after an outright loss. So something's going to give when the Ravens battle the Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

NFL point spread: This game opened as a pick'em; the total was 43.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.2-21.6 Panthers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

Baltimore is looking to rebound this week from a tough 24-23 loss at home to New Orleans last week. The Ravens led the Saints at the half 10-7 and 17-7 through three quarters, then fell down 24-17. Baltimore then drove 81 yards to a touchdown with 24 seconds to go only to see the great Justin Tucker miss the extra point, sending the Ravens to a most disheartening defeat.

On the afternoon Baltimore out-gained New Orleans 351-339. The Ravens just fell victim to Drew Brees and a little bad luck. Baltimore has now out-gained six of its seven opponents this season, and out-rushed three of its last four foes.

Why the Panthers can cover the spread

After falling at Washington two weeks ago Carolina pulled off a rebound last week, coming from behind to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in Philadelphia 21-17. The Panthers trailed the Eagles 10-0 at the half and 17-0 into the fourth quarter, then drove 80, 87 and 69 yards to touchdowns on three straight possessions for the lead. Carolina then secured the outright victory as five-point dogs with a defensive stand in its own red zone in the final minute.

Although the stats were a bit skewed because Carolina played catch-up the Panthers ended up out-gaining Philadelphia 371-342 and out-rushing the Eagles 121-58. They also hit three-for-three on red zone touchdown conversions.

Carolina has now out-rushed four of six opponents this season. Not coincidentally, the Panthers are 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS in those games.

Smart betting pick

Carolina is coming off a rousing come-from-behind victory last week, while Baltimore just blew a game it should have won, or at least taken to overtime. But the NFL is a topsy-turvy place, and reversals of fortune occur every week. This game seems like a good candidate to produce one. Smart money here rides the Ravens.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone OVER in the Ravens' last three games vs the Panthers.

The total has gone OVER in five of the Panthers' last seven games at home.

The Ravens are 5-1 SU and ATS in their last six games in the early afternoon.

