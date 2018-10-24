Jim Boeheim Says He Doesn't Think NCAA Should Ever Compensate Players

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim speaks to the media during a news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim doesn't think college athletes should be paid.

"I don't think we should ever compensate players," he said, per Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com. "... They get more meals now so they can keep their meal money. ... Everybody says, 'The coach makes this and the players (don't make anything).' The player is 17 years old. I've been working my whole life. There's a lot of 17-year-old kids that don't make money."

                

