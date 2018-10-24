Luka Doncic, Trae Young: The Paths of Consistency and Volitility

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Wednesday night clash between the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks didn't just result in a 111-104 comeback victory for the home squad from the Eastern Conference. It also highlighted the glaring differences between two of the league's more promising backcourt talents while they went head-to-head for the first time in their professional careers—differences that stem not just from their current styles, but also their histories.

Trae Young, the Hawks' offensive weapon of choice who entered this contest pacing his squad in both scoring and assists, skyrocketed up draft boards after a stellar freshman campaign with the Oklahoma Sooners. Before that, he was a great-but-not-quite-elite high school prospect who ranked 23rd in ESPN's 2017 class while filling the identical spot in the hierarchy compiled by 247Sports.com. This sudden ascent, which culminated in him coming off the board at No. 5 in the 2018 NBA draft, stands in stark contrast to Luka Doncic's gradual, lengthy rise.

The Slovenian standout selected two picks earlier by the Hawks before the two franchises swapped prospects (and Atlanta gained an extra first-rounder), made his professional debut for Real Madrid as a 13-year-old. He made it to the senior team three years later, then finished off his Euroleague career by becoming the youngest MVP in league history, earning a title for his troops and winning Final Four MVP in the process.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Those paths may have traversed unique territory, but they still converged in the same place on Oct. 24—the newly renamed State Farm Arena, which played host to both lottery point guards as they attempted to keep making quality initial impressions in the Association.

Their final lines aren't all that matters. Not in a game this early in the season. Not for two youngsters still getting their feet wet at the sport's highest level. Not when one-contest samples allow for so much volatility.

As such, we're less interested in Doncic's 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block, which came on 7-of-18 shooting from the field and a 2-of-9 showing on his deep tries. Ditto for Young's 17 points, four rebounds, five assists and single block as he knocked down just three of his 12 field-goal attempts and made only a single triple.

What concerns us most is the continued discrepancies in the two disparate styles, as early returns have made it abundantly clear we're dealing with a steady, consistent contributor already adjusting to the NBA game and a boom-or-bust guard capable of exploding like few other first-year players.

The Trae Young Roller Coaster

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Despite his shooting struggles in the Hawks' only scheduled appearance on national television—the brickfest was broadcasted to the world on ESPN—Young has already proved he belongs.

Going off for 35 points and 11 rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers showcased the full extent of his skills, which include shots from well outside the three-point arc and precision passing on the move. He demonstrated his ability to create space against tight defense, and he was able to maintain a simultaneous focus on calling his own number and hitting his teammates right between the numbers.

Even though the shots weren't falling and the Mavericks bodied him up in the lane on multiple occasions, the latter skill carried over to Wednesday night. Young will need to develop a floater in order to maximize his offensive arsenal and keep defenses honest, but his distributing is so precise that he can still make a positive impact while misfiring.

Young kicked off the night with a drive-and-kick feed to Vince Carter, who was spotting up on the perimeter, and he continued to find open teammates with regularity, whether looking for them along the arc or navigating tight spaces with his body and the ball. Still, no dime was prettier than the halfcourt skip that caught Taurean Prince by surprise:

You're never going to forget Young is on the floor when he's registering minutes. He's heavily involved in Atlanta's schemes (particularly in crunch-time situations, where he made a couple key shots against the Mavericks), and he looks comfortable operating as the primary—and, sometimes, sole—playmaker. But as he adjusts to the athletic superiority of the NBA, which often hinders a player without much meat on his bones who sometimes struggles to generate airspace, that's both a blessing and a curse.

Plays like this are blessings:

On the flip side, the times he gets swatted in traffic definitely fall into the other category:

The former Sooner has a short memory. He doesn't let one mistake deter him from attempting something risky the next trip down the floor. And while that can lead to explosive outings like his showcase against the Cavaliers, it'll inevitably usher in duds throughout his rookie campaign. He's swinging for the fences with a mentality the Hawks are already trying to dial back:

This message should sink in over the course of the season, but that mental shift is difficult for a young point guard coming off a collegiate campaign in which he meant everything to his school. If Young wasn't creating buckets for himself and others, Oklahoma wasn't going to be nearly as competitive.

The NBA, of course, is a different beast.

Maybe the forcing-the-issue process will work, with the good showings more than outweighing the poor performances while Young tracks toward All-Rookie placement at the end of 2018-19. Maybe he'll endure more struggles and enter 2019-20 still looking to prove himself, albeit in a different manner. Either way, he's sure to make the ride both fun and often unforgettable.

Luka Doncic's "Feel for the Game"

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

That's a phrase you're going to hear frequently in discussions centered around Doncic, and it's a credit to his style. He carries himself like a player who understands his talents and limitations; if Young is looking to knock the ball out of the park when granted opportunities, the Mavericks floor general is seeking to reach first base by any manner necessary.

Sometimes, he'll show off his passing vision, complete with fakes and changes of pace that open up larger windows and easier opportunities for his compatriots. Other times, he'll take advantage of his wide-ranging scoring tools, which don't include the deep three-point range demonstrated by his rookie rival but feature so many other weapons.

Wednesday night fell into the second category, particularly during a 12-point first quarter that gave the initial impression Doncic was the one gearing up for an explosive night.

Take a gander at the step-back triple—a pet move of Doncic's that he may even use too frequently at this early stage of his NBA career:

Now, focus on his ability to create space in herky-jerky fashion and finish plays creatively, as demonstrated on the second and third buckets in the clip below:

Doncic is a unique entity because of his 6'7" frame and well-rounded skill set, but he certainly channels elements of other players. You can see some James Harden in his ability to attack the basket and stop on a dime, evaluating the crowd of bodies around him in a split second. You can see peak Jeff Teague and Tony Parker in his touch shooting floaters a bit earlier than defenders expect, even if he often uses size rather than speed to get open.

And as Mike Prada detailed in a fantastic piece for SBNation, his "last step" gives him a different kind of athleticism that he's already quite comfortable using:

"But the difference between Doncic and other players that do have elite first steps is Doncic actually takes the term literally. Like a boxer that sets up his opponents with jabs before delivering the killer blow, Doncic uses the first step to get himself in position to drop his version of a right hook. Let’s call it his last step.

"Doncic’s last step packs one hell of a punch."

The 19-year-old is already a seasoned professional, boasting plenty of experience competing against men far longer in the tooth and suiting up in high-stakes games for both Real Madrid and Slovenia. So while he might fade into the background on some possessions in a way you don't see from Young, he's also demonstrating consistent improvement and showing a better understanding of his own skill set during the opening salvo of his NBA career.

Sure, he's going to struggle some nights. He went 5-of-16 from the field in his season-opener against the Phoenix Suns, then followed that up with six cough-ups against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even in the loss to the Hawks, which featured a blown 26-point lead, he struggled to make a positive impact for much of the second half.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

But all the while, he's adding new wrinkles and becoming more confident in his off-the-bounce skills. Though he might not have as many oh-my-goodness-drop-what-you're-doing-and-turn-on-Sportscenter nights, he's also sure to post fewer outings during which he's a true detriment to his running mates.

This was only the first career meeting of the two intriguing guards, and they'll clash again on Dec. 12 in the Lone Star State, hopefully with superior shooting lines that give better indications of their true talent levels. By the end of the season, either could be the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. They might both be in the thick of the award race.

Getting there, however, will take the two down different paths—no surprise for a pair of point guards who arrived at this first clash with remarkably divergent backstories.

Adam Fromal covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @fromal09.

Unless otherwise indicated, all stats accurate heading into games on Wednesday and courtesy of Basketball Reference, NBA.com, PBPStats.com, NBA Math or ESPN.com.