Eric Weddle on Cam Newton Being a Unique QB: 'He's a Fast Dinosaur'

If the producers of future Jurassic World movies want to study how dinosaurs run, they can study Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle had a unique description of Newton leading up to their Week 8 matchup on Sunday.

"He's a fast dinosaur, muscular and big and runs people over," Weddle said. "He's a very unique quarterback in this league. He's the only one really like him."

The University of Manchester published a study in the PeerJ journal last year that the Tyrannosaurus rex's top speed was around 12 mph.

Since Newton has been clocked with a top speed of 20.08 mph, he is, in fact, faster than a T. Rex. The 2015 NFL MVP is also listed at 6'5" and 245 pounds, giving him the build of a linebacker and ability to run over defenders.

So if anyone assumes Weddle was trying to make a joke, the science proves it's an accurate description for Newton's ability on the football field.