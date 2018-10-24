Eric Weddle on Cam Newton Being a Unique QB: 'He's a Fast Dinosaur'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

If the producers of future Jurassic World movies want to study how dinosaurs run, they can study Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.  

Per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle had a unique description of Newton leading up to their Week 8 matchup on Sunday. 

"He's a fast dinosaur, muscular and big and runs people over," Weddle said. "He's a very unique quarterback in this league. He's the only one really like him."

The University of Manchester published a study in the PeerJ journal last year that the Tyrannosaurus rex's top speed was around 12 mph. 

Since Newton has been clocked with a top speed of 20.08 mph, he is, in fact, faster than a T. Rex. The 2015 NFL MVP is also listed at 6'5" and 245 pounds, giving him the build of a linebacker and ability to run over defenders. 

So if anyone assumes Weddle was trying to make a joke, the science proves it's an accurate description for Newton's ability on the football field. 

Related

    Mahomes Remains MVP Favorite Ahead of Gurley

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Remains MVP Favorite Ahead of Gurley

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jenkins: Jags Tape Shows Why Kap Deserves Job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jenkins: Jags Tape Shows Why Kap Deserves Job

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Jets RB Bilal Powell's Career in Doubt

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jets RB Bilal Powell's Career in Doubt

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Panthers Should Get Samuel More Snaps

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Panthers Should Get Samuel More Snaps

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report