Fantasy Football Week 8: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Better Than Usual

Marlon Mack, IND (at OAK)

It's taken just two weeks for Mack to grab ahold of the starting job for the Indianapolis Colts, which has provided a much-needed boost to that backfield. He racked up 31 carries for 215 yards and a touchdown and provided the bonus of three receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown through the air on five targets in those two games for a total of 42.2 fantasy points.

Mack should have every chance to keep his hot streak alive in Week 8 when the Colts travel to Oakland. Over the last four weeks, no team has allowed more fantasy points to running backs. With the Raiders heading in the wrong direction, this should be a game the Colts can control, which means plenty of carries for Mack as one of the primary weapons in the offense. As long as the ankle injury he's battling doesn't become a major issue, he has top-12 potential this weekend.

Concern

Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. BAL)

When McCaffrey went off for 184 yards on 28 carries in Week 3, he seemed primed for a massive performance in 2018 with the big rushing numbers to go along with the already huge numbers as a receiver.

He returned after the Week 4 bye to post just 58 yards on 17 carries in Week 5 and then a total of 15 carries for 49 yards in the last two weeks. Luckily, McCaffrey does have 18 receptions for 132 yards and a TD over those three games, but it's fair to be somewhat disappointed by the dip in rushing production. He's still the No. 10 RB during that span at 16 fantasy points per game, yet it feels like he's capable of more.

This week's game with the Baltimore Ravens won't be the best chance for McCaffrey to get back on track. Last week, the Saints backfield managed to turn 29 carries into 96 yards and a touchdown and add just four receptions for 21 yards in a hard-fought win over the Ravens. Over the last month, no team has provided a tougher fantasy matchup for running backs than Baltimore. McCaffrey should be fine, but don't expect him to snap out of his rushing funk.

Sleepers

Raheem Mostert, SF (at ARI)

Matt Breida seems indestructible, although last week's five-snap, five-carry performance against the Los Angeles Rams showed he was human. He's battled through knee and ankle injuries throughout the season but has yet to miss a game. However, the ankle injury was too much to play through in Week 7, hence his limited action. That opened the door for Mostert to contribute seven carries for 59 yards and four receptions for 19 yards on four targets.

With 19 carries for 146 yards in the last two games, Mostert leads the team in rushing and could be called upon to play a bigger role this weekend when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona struggled to corral Phillip Lindsay last week and has now allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs in the last month.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Breida on Wednesday and said: "He's looking a lot better these last two days than he did on Sunday. We're definitely giving him today off. We'll see how he is tomorrow. If he's good, we'll throw him in practice and evaluate him from there."

If Breida can't go, Mostert would get a significant bump in value with a chance to take advantage of a favorable matchup.

Ronald Jones II, TB (at CIN)

Jones hasn't gotten many chances as a rookie, but he may be in for more Sunday in Cincinnati. With Peyton Barber (ankle) out of Wednesday practice, head coach Dirk Koetter said Jones "got the majority of everything today," according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Jones earned just one carry for three yards and three receptions for 16 yards on three targets coming out of the bye in Week 6. He played just 18.2 percent of the snaps. That snap share rose to 30.5 percent in Week 7 with one catch for 15 yards and six carries for 13 yards, including his first career touchdown. That's not much to get excited about, but using Jones would be about opportunity and the matchup. The Bengals allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs over the last four weeks.

If Barber can't go, Jones wouldn't be a bad RB3/flex option. You should only consider using him if Barber is inactive.