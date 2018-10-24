Patrick Peterson Says He's '100% Focused' on Cardinals Amid Trade Rumors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Patrick Peterson #21 of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium during week 3 of the preseason on August 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 27-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

While acknowledging he's "incredibly frustrated" with how the 2018 season has unfolded, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said that isn't affecting his preparation for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Peterson addressed speculation regarding his future with the Cardinals:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Peterson had requested the Cardinals trade him before October 30's 4 p.m. ET deadline and that he "desperately" wants a move away from Arizona.

           

