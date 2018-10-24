Patrick Peterson Says He's '100% Focused' on Cardinals Amid Trade Rumors

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

While acknowledging he's "incredibly frustrated" with how the 2018 season has unfolded, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said that isn't affecting his preparation for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Peterson addressed speculation regarding his future with the Cardinals:

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Peterson had requested the Cardinals trade him before October 30's 4 p.m. ET deadline and that he "desperately" wants a move away from Arizona.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.