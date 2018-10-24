World Series 2018: Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game 2 TV Schedule, Prediction

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox will try to accomplish something in Game 2 of the 2018 World Series that they haven't achieved yet in the postseason.

After taking Game 1 of the series over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston is looking to win two consecutive home games for the first time in three series.

The Red Sox dropped one of the first two contests in the ALDS and ALCS, which gives the Dodgers hope heading into Game 2 they can steal a game before heading back home for Game 3 Friday.

David Price, who reversed his postseason struggles in Game 5 of the ALCS, opposes Hyun-Jin Ryu in the pitching matchup, but as we saw in Game 1, the relief pitchers on both sides could end up as the most important pitchers to toe the rubber in Game 2.

Game 2 Information

Start Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports app.

Prediction

Boston 7, Los Angeles 4

Once again, the Boston bats will be on display at Fenway Park.

In Game 1, Alex Cora's side racked up 11 hits, seven of which came off Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi set the tone at the top of the order, as they combined for five hits and five runs.

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Benintendi went 4-for-5 in his World Series debut, and he'll continue his early quest to be World Series MVP in Game 2 with a pair of base knocks.

The Boston hitters will have to be patient at the plate against Ryu, who conceded seven earned runs in 14.1 innings spread across three starts in the NLDS and NLCS.

Los Angeles hopes it can get at least a six-inning outing of Ryu similar to the one he produced in Game 1 of the NLDS. But that will be difficult against a Boston lineup that found success against Kershaw immediately in the World Series opener.

Even if Betts and Benintendi struggle, the Red Sox possess a handful of batters further down the order who are more than capable of reaching base and putting Ryu under pressure.

Rafael Devers and Sandy Leon, who combined for three hits in Game 1, will be the difference-makers at the bottom of the order, and they'll set up Betts and Benintendi for RBI opportunities in their second and third at-bats.

The biggest question mark for the Red Sox entering Game 2 is the performance of Price, who earned his first postseason victory as a starter in Game 5 of the ALCS. He doesn't have to be perfect, but he needs to produce a solid outing of five or six innings to set up his team's relief pitchers.

The Boston left-hander will do enough to keep the Red Sox in the lead through five innings, but he'll have a tough time getting Manny Machado out.

Machado continued his terrific postseason with three RBI in Game 1, and he'll drive in at least two more runs with Justin Turner and David Freese getting on base in front of him.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Once the starters exit, Game 2 will come down to which bullpen performs better, and based off Game 1, the edge belongs to Boston.

Ryan Brasier was the only Boston reliever to be charged with an earned run Tuesday, while three of the four Los Angeles pitchers out of the bullpen gave up an earned run.

Brasier, Joe Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Rick Porcello will bridge the gap between Price and closer Craig Kimbrel while the Red Sox tack on two insurance runs in the final few innings.

In the ninth inning, Kimbrel will shut down the Dodgers for the second straight game and hand the Red Sox a commanding 2-0 lead.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.