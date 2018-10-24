Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Advice for Fringe Flex Fantasy Football Starters

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

In his first four games this season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson amassed 17 catches for 424 yards and three touchdowns. He was one of the best pass-catchers (in fantasy or real football) in September and was on pace for a monster year.

However, Jackson has caught just six passes for 102 yards and no scores in his last two games. He does have a rushing touchdown during that span.

The question for Week 8 is whether Jackson should start in fantasy lineups. Is he due for a good game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, or should he be on the bench?

We'll take a look at him and other start/sit candidates below for the three flex positions (running back, wide receiver and tight end).

Running Back

Start 'Em: Houston Texans RB Lamar Miller vs. Miami Dolphins

On Thursday, Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller faces his former team in the Miami Dolphins.

Miller hasn't enjoyed an efficient season (just 3.9 yards per carry), but game script is in his favor as the Texans are 7.5-point home favorites, per OddsShark.

Also, Houston is best served running the ball as much as possible to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is gutting through a chest injury.

Twenty to 25 touches isn't out of the question for Miller, and that should help him amass some points. He's a clear second running back option for Week 8.

Sit 'Em: Baltimore Ravens RB Alex Collins at Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins has rushed for just 3.6 yards per carry, but the bigger problem is that he's been losing some touches to Buck Allen, Gus Edwards and quarterback Lamar Jackson in the run game. Collins clearly leads the committee as he's No. 1 on the team in carries, but at some point, will this become more of a timeshare?

Collins also has a tough road matchup versus superstar linebacker Luke Kuechly and the Carolina Panthers. The sportsbooks pegged this one with a low 43-point total, per OddsShark, so we may not see much offense here. And if Carolina jumps out to a lead, Allen could get more work as the team's best pass-catching back. Collins is a flex play at best but should be left on the bench.

Wide Receiver

Start 'Em: Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. New York Jets

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has had a relatively quiet year in his first season with the team, as he's caught just 25 passes for 285 yards and a pair of scores.

However, Robinson leads the Bears with 43 targets and has been on the field more often than any other offensive skill-position player outside quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Maybe Sunday is Robinson's time. The New York Jets secondary is short-handed: Safety Marcus Maye has a broken thumb that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks, and safety Doug Middleton is out for the year with a torn pectoral.

Cornerbacks Buster Skrine and Trumaine Johnson were out Sunday with injuries, and their statuses for Sunday are not yet official.

Robinson and Trubisky need to do a better job connecting, but once the spark hits, then the ex-Penn State star could be in line for a big game.

Sit 'Em: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson at Cincinnati Bengals

Jackson was on the field just 45 percent of the time against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Three other wideouts and a tight end were on the field more often.

Whether his lack of playing time foreshadows his future role is up for debate, but what isn't is the fact that he and quarterback Jameis Winston don't have a good rapport.

The two played in 11 games together last season, but Jackson averaged just three catches and 45 yards per contest. In two-and-a-half games with Winston calling the shots this year, Jackson has just seven catches for 107 yards.

Unless backup Ryan Fitzpatrick re-enters the lineup, Jackson should stay on fantasy benches.

Tight End

Start 'Em: New York Giants TE Evan Engram vs. Washington Redskins

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram didn't do much on Monday against the Atlanta Falcons (two catches for 16 yards), but he should be a start candidate at tight end Sunday versus the Washington Redskins.

Engram, who missed three games with an MCL sprain before returning Monday, was on the field for 81 percent of snaps. Although the target share wasn't ideal, he's on the field a good amount and could get more opportunities if they present themselves.

Engram showcased his talents last year in catching 64 passes (on 115 targets) for 722 yards and six touchdowns.

While his target volume won't reach that level in 2018 with running back Saquon Barkley and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. absorbing many looks, Engram has the skillset to be one of the NFL's more productive tight ends.

Sit 'Em: Buffalo Bills TE Charles Clay vs. New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills offense has scored the fewest points per game in the league. They have very little chance of scoring touchdowns on a weekly basis, and now the Bills may be without their best offensive player (running back LeSean McCoy) for some time as he goes through the concussion protocol. A timetable for his return has not been revealed.

Starting quarterback Josh Allen is also out with an elbow injury. While he hadn't fared well passing the ball, he could at least move the sticks with his rushing skills.

The Bills offense is not fantasy viable right now. That includes tight end Charles Clay, who is the team's clear No. 1 option at the position.