Eric Reid's Grievance Against the Bengals Reportedly Rejected by Arbitrator

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid's grievance against the Cincinnati Bengals has reportedly been rejected by an arbitrator.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported arbitrator Shyam Das ruled the Bengals were allowed to ask Reid during his free-agent visit whether he planned to continue protesting during the national anthem. The NFLPA filed a grievance on Reid's behalf, claiming the Bengals chose not to sign him because he planned to continue kneeling during the anthem.

The Panthers signed Reid earlier this month after suffering injuries at the safety position. He instantly entered the starting lineup and has become an integral part of the defense. The 26-year-old started 69 of his 70 games in his first five NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

A collusion grievance Reid filed against NFL owners remains open. Reid's lawsuit claims the league's owners conspired to keep him out of football because of his anthem protests. Colin Kaepernick has a similar lawsuit filed against the league. Kaepernick remains a free agent.

An arbitrator recently sent Kaepernick's collusion grievance to trial.