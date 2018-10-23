Roman Reigns Thanks Fans for Support After Leukemia Announcement on WWE Raw

Roman Reigns Thanks Fans for Support After Leukemia Announcement on WWE RawOctober 23, 2018
WWE Superstar Roman Reigns issued a public statement Tuesday after announcing on Monday's episode of Raw that he's been diagnosed with leukemia.
Reigns thanked those who have supported him since the announcement in the following tweet:
Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns
Thank you to everyone who’s reached out...I can’t put into words what it means to me. Your energy and positivity motivate me to get better quickly to get back in the ring, but for now I’m going to spend time with my family and focus on health. Thank you - Joe/Roman
An emotional Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship on Raw after revealing that he had originally been diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago, adding that it had recently returned:
WWE.com noted that his leukemia had been in remission since 2008.
Reigns made it clear that he wasn't retiring and fully intends to return to the ring as soon as possible.
Following his heartfelt speech, Reigns was joined at the top of the ramp by Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The three men shared an embrace in front of the approving crowd.
While Reigns is receiving treatment, the new Universal champion will be determined at Crown Jewel when Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar do battle for the vacant title.
