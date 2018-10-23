Roman Reigns Thanks Fans for Support After Leukemia Announcement on WWE Raw

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns issued a public statement Tuesday after announcing on Monday's episode of Raw that he's been diagnosed with leukemia.

Reigns thanked those who have supported him since the announcement in the following tweet:

An emotional Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship on Raw after revealing that he had originally been diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago, adding that it had recently returned:

WWE.com noted that his leukemia had been in remission since 2008.

Reigns made it clear that he wasn't retiring and fully intends to return to the ring as soon as possible.

Following his heartfelt speech, Reigns was joined at the top of the ramp by Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The three men shared an embrace in front of the approving crowd.

While Reigns is receiving treatment, the new Universal champion will be determined at Crown Jewel when Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar do battle for the vacant title.