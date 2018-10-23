Padres Bench Coach Mark McGwire Quits After 3 Seasons with Team

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2018

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, right, and San Diego Padres' Mark McGwire talk before the baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

Bench coach Mark McGwire is leaving the San Diego Padres to spend more time with his family, according to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune

McGwire has served on manager Andy Green's coaching staff since Dec. 2015. That staff is undergoing major changes this offseason, however, as hitting coach Matt Stairs and infield coach Josh Johnson were both fired earlier in October and McGwire is quitting his post as well.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

