Padres Bench Coach Mark McGwire Quits After 3 Seasons with Team

Bench coach Mark McGwire is leaving the San Diego Padres to spend more time with his family, according to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

McGwire has served on manager Andy Green's coaching staff since Dec. 2015. That staff is undergoing major changes this offseason, however, as hitting coach Matt Stairs and infield coach Josh Johnson were both fired earlier in October and McGwire is quitting his post as well.

