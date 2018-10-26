TJ Yeldon, Carlos Hyde Fantasy Outlook vs. Eagles with Leonard Fournette Injured

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

With Leonard Fournette set to miss yet another game for the Jacksonville Jaguars, T.J. Yeldon and the newly acquired Carlos Hyde will hold down running back duties against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Fournette was officially ruled out of Sunday's Week 8 contest and noted the Jags are hopeful he'll return following the team's Week 9 bye.

Frankly, his absence against Philly sets up a pretty murky situation for fantasy players.

Both replacements have been excellent from a fantasy perspective this year. Hyde rushed for 382 yards and five touchdowns in six games for the Cleveland Browns, establishing himself as a RB1 early in the season before settling into an RB2 designation in more recent games.

Yeldon, meanwhile, has consistently sat in the low-end RB1 range this year, making an impact both on the ground (327 rushing yards and a score) and in the pass game (30 receptions for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 44 targets).

It's likely the pair will settle into a timeshare while Fournette is out, with Hyde seeing more carries as the team's between-the-tackles runner. Yeldon will continue to be a threat in the passing game and the top option on third downs.

Still, it's unclear if the Jaguars will throw Hyde right into the mix or ease him into things as he learns the offense. Plus, timeshares are risky when it comes to evaluating overall value, meaning both players are likely to take a hit in that regard. Depending on how long Fournette remains sidelined, Hyde should be expected to see more carries, with Yeldon's value coming in the pass game.

But there is enough uncertainty here to preach caution. At this stage, it's probably safest to consider each player a solid flex option while Fournette is out, with Hyde possessing slightly more upside. Long-term, however, Yeldon's role is unlikely to change much once Fournette returns, though Hyde could see his overall carries diminish significantly.

Frankly, this isn't a great situation for either Hyde or Yeldon from a fantasy perspective. Don't make the mistake of overvaluing either player.