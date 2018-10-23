Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Tim Warner/Getty Images

After a slow start to this season the Texans are hot, winning four games in a row. On the other end of the spectrum the Dolphins, following a quick start to this season, are cold, going 1-3 both straight up and against the spread their last four times out. Will momentum play a part when Houston hosts Miami on Thursday night?

NFL point spread: The Texans opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 45.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 34.0-11.8 Texans (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

The Dolphins are looking for a rebound this week after falling at home to Detroit last week 32-21. Miami fell down to the Lions 10-0 early and trailed by two scores much of the game, pulled to within 29-21 with plenty of time left on the clock but could get no closer.

The Dolphins got a second straight decent performance out of backup quarterback Brock Osweiler, who hit on 22 of 31 throws for 239 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. Unfortunately the Miami defense couldn't come up with stops when needed.

Two weeks ago, in his first start for his new team, Osweiler threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, and the defense came up with three takeaways as the Dolphins came from behind to beat Chicago 31-28 in overtime.

Why the Texans can cover the spread

The Texans just won their fourth game in a row last week, picking up a key divisional road victory in the process, beating the Jaguars in Jacksonville 20-7. Houston turned an early takeaway into a 3-0 lead, pushed that advantage to 13-0 at the half, then turned another takeaway early in the third quarter into a TD and a 20-0 advantage, on its way toward the outright win as a three-point dog.

On the afternoon the Texans out-gained the Jags 272-259, out-rushed Jacksonville 141-70 and won the turnover battle 3-0, creating a plus-13 point differential.

On the season Houston is out-rushing opponents by a 114-92 per-game margin. And so far this NFL betting season teams that win the ground battles are 76-29 SU and 72-32 ATS.

Also, at 4-3 overall the Texans now lead the AFC South by a game over the Jaguars and Titans.

Smart betting pick

These teams are headed in different directions at the moment, and momentum should be heeded in this matchup. Plus, Houston will not want to lose to the quarterback it dumped a couple years ago. Smart money here gives the points with the Texans.

NFL betting trends

The Dolphins are 1-3 ATS in their last four games vs the Texans.

The total has gone under in three of the Dolphins' last four games on the road vs the Texans.

The Dolphins are 4-14-1 ATS in their last 19 games at night.

