Top Targets as NFL Trade Deadline Approaches

0 of 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

This year's NFL trade deadline has a chance to be the most active ever.

The action has already begun: The Cleveland Browns sent running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Oakland Raiders flipped Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick. Cornerback Eli Apple made his way from the Big Apple to the Big Easy. And the NFL's best run defender, Damon "Snacks" Harrison, went to the Detroit Lions.

The deadline isn't until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Franchises are far more willing to make deals now than ever, as they try to capitalize on a market inefficiency established over time regarding the reduced return NFL teams often receive for proven veterans. More teams have become willing to trade for players instead of overvaluing draft picks.

Last year, Jay Ajayi, Kelvin Benjamin and Marcell Dareus moved to new squads midseason without their new organizations spending anything close to premium picks. Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown demanded a pair of draft picks. The San Francisco 49ers, of course, made the biggest splash by obtaining their franchise quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

The trend will continue as teams attempt to improve, while others will try to dump unnecessary salary or certain individuals.

As a result, a robust group of talented and noteworthy veterans are potential trade targets. Not all of these players will be dealt. In fact, most won't. It never hurts for teams to call and inquire about them, though. A couple will draw plenty of interest based on production, positional value and contract status.

"I think they know that we are willing to trade," New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on WEEI's Ordway, Merloni and Fauria (via NESN's Zack Cox).



So is everyone else.