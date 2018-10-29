The Ideal Trade Target for Each NFL Team

0 of 32

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Read the tea leaves in the NFL news—there's trade talk going on behind the scenes. Oftentimes, it's dismissed as nothing more than due diligence, but there have already been major moves before the deadline.

The Oakland Raiders dealt wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for their first-round draft pick next year. The New York Giants sent cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2019 fourth-rounder and a 2020 seventh-round pick and then traded nose tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions for their fifth-rounder next year.

Playoff contenders don't want to wait for the 2019 draft to fill roster holes. If you're aiming for Super Bowl LIII, now's the time to make a crucial move before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Teams outside the playoff picture such as the Raiders and Giants may listen to offers involving starting-caliber talent in exchange for draft picks. Front offices looking to dump salaries will also approach the trade market with an open mind.

In a realistic, best-case scenario, let's take a look at every team from a buyer's perspective. Who's the ideal trade target for each club?