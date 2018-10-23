Waiver Wire Week 8: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Week 7 taught us to always have a contingency plan ready in fantasy football.

After Melvin Gordon was ruled out for the Los Angeles Chargers' game in London, a Sunday morning scramble occurred, as running backs were added to lineups from the bench and waiver wire.

With another London game taking place in Week 8 between Philadelphia and Jacksonville, you need to be prepared just in case an unexpected injury pops up again.

The latest crop of waiver-wire pickups comes from teams affected by Week 7's highest-profile injuries and franchises facing favorable matchups as the halfway point of the NFL season draws closer.

Quarterback

Top Pickup: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland (Owned in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues)

The Cleveland Browns playing in close games benefits quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft threw for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 26-23 overtime defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

In Cleveland's second straight loss, Mayfield also ran for a career-high of 43 yards on four carries.

Although he didn't pick up a victory, Mayfield proved he could be a reliable fantasy option by putting up respectable numbers and not turning the ball over.

Mayfield should be a pickup with the future in mind, starting with Week 8's clash with Pittsburgh, who has conceded the fifth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL.

After the AFC North clash with the Steelers, Mayfield faces Cincinnati and Atlanta in two of the following three games, and both of those teams reside in the top six of passing touchdowns conceded.

Projection: 275 passing yards, two touchdowns.

Sleeper Target: C.J. Beathard, San Francisco (Owned in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues)

C.J. Beathard's produced decent numbers in an unenviable role in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco.

Beathard's streak of three consecutive 200-yard passing performances ended in the Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he should begin a new run against Arizona in Week 8.

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Cardinals are arguably the worst team in the NFL, and they're coming off a humiliating home defeat to the Denver Broncos.

Arizona's been decent against the pass, as it ranks 16th in passing yards conceded and has only let in eight passing scores.

However, with some discord in the secondary coming from Patrick Peterson's trade request, the Arizona defense won't be at its best, which will allow Beathard to produce a solid showing in the battle of bottom feeders in the NFC West.

Projection: 225 passing yards, two touchdowns.

Running Back

Top Pickup: Jalen Richard, Oakland (Owned in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Oakland is in need of an offensive spark with Amari Cooper off to Dallas, and its running backs could be the source.

Jalen Richard hasn't done much through six games, but with Marshawn Lynch out for an extended period of time and Cooper removed from the passing game, the versatile running back will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents in the coming weeks.

John Hefti/Associated Press

The majority of Richard's success has come in the passing game, as he's been targeted on at least five occasions in five games.

In order for the Raiders to have a chance of defeating Indianapolis at home, they need to put together their best offensive performance of the season.

Since the Colts have nine interceptions in 2018, quarterback Derek Carr should focus on short throws early to open up the defense, which will benefit Richard.

The hope for owners who pick up Richard is that he can gain around 50 yards on the ground to add to the production he's shown as a receiver out of the backfield.

Projection: 10 carries for 45 yards, five receptions for 55 yards.

Sleeper Target: Kapri Bibbs, Washington (Owned in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Kapri Bibbs is a player to pick up right now before his value skyrockets.

The Washington running back is still a waiver-wire player in many leagues because there are some skeptics unsure of how often he'll be used in the Redskins offense.

Just like Richard, Bibbs carries more value in the passing game at the moment, and he proved that by catching five passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Week 7 win over Dallas.

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

With another divisional matchup coming up in Week 8, expect Washington head coach Jay Gruden to build on parts of the offensive game plan that were successful against Dallas.

Using Bibbs out of the backfield should benefit the Redskins, as he sneaks into the space 10 yards from the line of scrimmage while the Giants linebackers focus on tight ends Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed.

Projection: Two carries for 15 yards, four receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Wide Receiver

Top Pickup: Sterling Shepard, New York Giants (Owned in 75 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't the only New York Giants wide receiver worth owning in fantasy football.

Sterling Shepard caught five passes for 167 yards in the Giants' Monday night loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

With opposing defenses concerned with silencing the big-play potential of Beckham, Shepard will find open spaces in the secondary to make plays.

Of course, it's hard to put full trust in starting Shepard because of how poor quarterback Eli Manning has looked in the first seven weeks, but the 24-year-old's numbers can't be ignored.

From Weeks 3 to 5, Shepard put up at least 75 receiving yards, and he should be able to replicate those statistics in a tight NFC East clash against Washington.

Projection: Eight receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Sleeper Target: D.J. Moore, Carolina (Owned in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues)

D.J. Moore has turned into a reliable option for Cam Newton in Carolina's passing offense, but his lack of eye-popping numbers kept him off fantasy rosters.

In the last three weeks against NFC East opposition, Moore's caught 11 of the 14 targets he's received for 137 yards.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Going up against a tough Baltimore defense could lead to a lack of production from Moore, but upcoming games against Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh could be perfect for breakout performances.

At the bare minimum, Moore is worth keeping an eye in the coming weeks as Newton gets into more of a rhythm and finds more consistency over four quarters.

Projection: Five receptions for 55 yards.

Tight End

Top Pickup: Chris Herndon, New York Jets (Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues)

It's time to pick up New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon while you still can.

The rookie out of Miami caught a touchdown pass in each of his last two games, and he is expected to become more vital in the Jets offense as he develops chemistry with fellow rookie Sam Darnold.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Herndon's chances of extending his touchdown streak to three games are high, as he goes up against a Chicago defense that's conceded four scores to tight ends, which is the second-highest total in the NFL behind New England.

Because he's trending upward, Herndon won't be on the waiver wire much longer, especially with the lack of quality at the position in fantasy football so far this season.

Projection: Six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Sleeper Target: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia (Owned in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues)

We all know Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz loves to target his tight ends.

Although Zach Ertz is Wentz's No. 1 tight end target, rookie Dallas Goedert is starting to turn into a reliable option.

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Goedert scored the second touchdown of his professional career in the Week 7 loss to Carolina in which he caught four passes for 43 yards.

Goedert is primarily a touchdown vulture to be used in a worst-case scenario at the moment, but if he continues to jell in the Eagles offense, he could be a smart pickup with the future in mind.

Projection: Three catches for 55 yards.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.