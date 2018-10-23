2018 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Speculation on Underrated Options

Pool/Getty Images

Splashy free-agent signings make headlines, and this offseason will be no different with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado likely to dominate the rumor mill until they ink a new deal.

However, an under-the-radar signing can sometimes be just as fruitful as a headline-grabbing addition.

No one batted an eye when the Los Angeles Dodgers signed a non-tendered utility infielder by the name of Justin Turner to a minor league contract prior to the 2014 season. Now he's one of the best hitters in baseball and a key cog for the NL champs.

Ahead is a quick look at some of the latest notable rumors surrounding some of the underrated options on this year's free-agent market.

Nick Hundley to re-sign with the San Francisco Giants?

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Veteran catcher Nick Hundley has made quite an impression on the San Francisco Giants in his two seasons with the team.

"Hundley is one of the most popular players in the clubhouse and some in the organization think he’ll one day be a strong candidate to manage the Giants," wrote Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

That's high praise for a backup catcher, though Hundley has seen more action than most second-string backstops during his time with the Giants:



2017: 101 G, 303 PA, .244/.272/.418, 9 HR, 35 RBI, 0.5 WAR

101 G, 303 PA, .244/.272/.418, 9 HR, 35 RBI, 0.5 WAR 2018: 96 G, 305 PA, .241/.298/.408, 10 HR, 31 RBI, 0.0 WAR

Buster Posey underwent hip surgery at the end of August, and while rookie Aramis Garcia showed some potential in September, it's a stretch to think he's ready for the starting gig with just 19 big league games under his belt.

With that in mind, Pavlovic provided this sweeping overview of the team's catching situation:

"The Giants hope their franchise catcher is 100 percent by Opening Day, but there are no guarantees, and the safe plan would be to have Hundley ready as the backup, with Garcia set to play every day in Triple-A, or serve as Hundley's backup early in the season. Long term, the Giants have Garcia ready and Joey Bart looking like he might be up as soon as next September, but for 2019, it seems a pretty good bet that Hundley is back on another one-year deal."

It only cost a one-year, $2.5 million deal to bring him back last winter, and a similar contract should get the job done again this winter.

Tampa Bay Rays now the favorite to sign Sandy Gaston?

With the Miami Marlins officially signing Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. to a combined $6.25 million worth of bonus money, it appears they're now out on fellow Cuban standout Sandy Gaston.

Gaston, 16, was the No. 16 international prospect in this year's class, according to MLB.com, who wrote the following:

"Gaston is an especially hard thrower. His fastball has been clocked as 97 mph and it's not uncommon for him to sit at 94-95. That type of velocity is rare in any market and not surprisingly, some scouts wonder if he will be able to command the high velocity on a consistent basis. But his skill is extraordinary, and Gaston is the type of pitcher any club would like to put it in its system"

Who then has emerged as the favorite to sign the hard-throwing teenager?

At least one MLB insider likes the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays are said to have roughly $3.6 million in remaining bonus money, according to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com. That was third to the Orioles ($6.7 million) and Marlins at the time, and the Rays have much stronger ties to the international pipelines than an Orioles team that is just starting to wade into those waters.

Tampa Bay already has a stacked farm system—ranked No. 5 in B/R's final update of the season—and Gaston would be another excellent addition.

Wade Miley a candidate to be re-signed by the Milwaukee Brewers?

Pool/Getty Images

Wade Miley began last offseason by having his $12 million club option declined by the Baltimore Orioles, as he was instead bought out for $500,000 and sent into free agency.

After struggling to a 5.61 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 157.1 innings in 2017, he was forced to settle for a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, and that proved to be one of the best bargains of the year.

While the 31-year-old was slowed by injury in the first half—he made just two starts over the first three months of the season—he returned full bore on July 12 and went 4-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 14 starts to close out the season.

His success stemmed in part of the Brewers' unique pitching philosophy, as he was rarely asked to face opposing lineups for a third time and averaged just 5.1 innings per start during that span.

Now, he looks like a candidate to be re-signed.

"[The] Brewers may seek to re-sign him, or he’ll end up with a National League team," wrote Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

More than anything, he fits the Brewers roster well, so a bidding war on the open market seems unlikely. It may not cost much more than the $2.5 million he wound up making this season to bring him back, and he may welcome a chance to return to a comfortable situation where he's enjoyed success and has a chance to win.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.