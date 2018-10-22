Tom Brady Predicts Red Sox Will Win 2018 World Series, Admits to Hating Dodgers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is on the Boston Red Sox's side for their upcoming World Series meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it isn't just the New England connection driving his decision. 

Brady appeared on the Kirk & Callahan show on WEEI (h/t TMZ Sports) and said he hated the Dodgers growing up as a San Francisco Giants fan.

"It couldn't set up any better for the Red Sox to win the World Series and I think they're going to do it," he said. "It's going to be a lot of fun to watch."

The five-time Super Bowl champion said, "there was a lot of them, oh my God" when asked who his least favorite Dodgers player was as a kid but eventually settled on pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

Boston already has an offense that led all of baseball in runs scored and a pitching staff featuring Chris Sale anchoring its World Series chances, but it can also count on Brady's support as it goes up against the team he always cheered against as a Giants supporter.

