NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Le'Veon Bell, Patrick Peterson, More

Harry How/Getty Images

A week remains before the NFL trade deadline passes Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. ET. One Pro Bowler already changed teams recently and another could be on his way out by the time November arrives.

The Oakland Raiders announced Monday they traded veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2019 first-round draft pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson have been linked in trade rumors, while Raiders safety Karl Joseph could be jettisoned as head coach Jon Gruden continues reshaping the roster.

Here's the recent buzz surrounding those three players.

Le'Veon Bell Doesn't Want Trade Before Deadline

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport spoke Steelers owner Art Rooney II, who said the team expects to have Bell for the rest of the season. Rapoport provided Bell's side Monday, reporting the two-time All-Pro wants to remain in Pittsburgh through the deadline:

That echoes what ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. According to Schefter, Bell plans on waiting until after the trade deadline expires to report to the Steelers. By doing so, he'll ensure Pittsburgh can't move him when he rejoins the team.

Even if Bell were to suddenly show up at the Steelers' facilities before Oct. 30, trading him would be difficult for the team if it wanted to get anything approaching fair value.

The team acquiring Bell can't offer him a contract extension until the 2018 season ends, which limits his value as a trade asset. A general manager would understandably have reservations about surrendering an early round pick for a player who might end up leaving in the spring.

The marriage between Bell and the Steelers is obviously an uneasy one, but all signs point to it continuing at least for the rest of the year.

Saints, Eagles, Patriots Examining Possible Patrick Peterson Trade

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Schefter reported Monday that Peterson is "desperately" looking for a way out of Arizona.

The news wasn't surprising. Peterson is under contract with the Cardinals for two more years, during which time the team is unlikely to contend for the playoffs.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles "have been working on ways to land Patrick Peterson for weeks and reaching out to the Cardinals," making them two possible landing spots for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden, who's also Peterson's cousin, included the New England Patriots in the mix.

The Cardinals would seemingly be motivated sellers. While they'd be losing a proven defensive back, getting back a few draft picks would help their rebuild. That might actually be more valuable in the long term than keeping Peterson for 2019 and 2020.

Similarly, a trade suitor can feel reasonably comfortable paying a steep price for the 28-year-old:

A week isn't a ton of time to put together such a big trade, but the Cooper deal came together rather quickly. Perhaps a motivated buyer will step up to the plate for Arizona.

Raiders Attempting to Further Roster Reshuffle with Karl Joseph Available

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

With Cooper gone, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken reported Monday that Joseph is "a strong candidate" to get traded.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported on Oct. 14 that the Raiders were discussing trades involving both Cooper and Joseph:

Whereas the Khalil Mack trade is looking worse and worse by the week, Oakland did well to net a first-rounder for Cooper, who's having a disappointing season.

While trading a player selected in the first-round after three seasons isn't a great reflection on the Raiders front office, flipping Joseph for a good draft pick would at least bring Oakland some value at the end of the day.

Executing that kind of deal will be easier said than done.

The 25-year-old Joseph has yet to play this season while battling a hamstring injury and he didn't go above and beyond as a full-time starter in 2017. Joseph finished 28th in Bleacher Report's NFL1000 year-end rankings of the top strong safeties.

The hamstring injury has prevented him from winning over any skeptics in 2018.

The likeliest outcome to all of this is Oakland holding on to Joseph through the 2019 season, after which his rookie contract expires.