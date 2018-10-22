Giants vs. Falcons: Spread and Full Prop-Bet Odds Ahead of Monday Night Football

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

As Week 7 draws to a close, all eyes are on Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the Atlanta Falcons host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

According to OddsShark, the Falcons are five-point favorites. OddsShark also provided prop-bet odds for the NFC clash.

Giants rookie Saquon Barkley had 229 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in New York's Week 6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley is the odds-on favorite to score the first touchdown Monday night at +450 (bet $100 to win $450).

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is right behind Barkley to score the first touchdown at +550, which is somewhat surprising since Beckham has only one touchdown through six games.

Even though Barkley and Beckham occupy the top two individual spots (the field is +350), the Falcons are favored to find the end zone first. Atlanta is +150 to score a touchdown for the game's first points compared to New York at +240.

Entering Week 7, the Giants and Falcons ranked 27th and 29th, respectively, in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders. Because of that, the oddsmakers are bullish on the starting quarterbacks.

Eli Manning is -125 to throw for over 285.5 yards, while Matt Ryan is -130 to throw for over 315.5 yards. Manning is also -160 to have over 1.5 touchdowns, something he has done twice this season. Ryan is -135 to have fewer than 2.5 touchdowns and +105 to go over 2.5, which might be a smart bet. Ryan has three or more passing touchdowns in three of his last four games.

Along with their struggles to shut down the passing game, the Falcons and Giants have been two of the worst teams with pressuring the quarterback. They sit tied for 29th and 31st, respectively, in team sacks.

The total number of sacks for Monday night is set at 4.5. New York and Atlanta are -130 go over that number and have even odds of falling below.