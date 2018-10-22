Winners and Losers from the Blockbuster Amari Cooper Trade

1 of 9

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Raiders are one of just four one-win teams remaining this season. At 1-5, they're already 4.5 games out of first place in the AFC West.

They weren't winning this year with Cooper as their top wide receiver, just as they didn't win much last year under those circumstances. And even when Cooper made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2015, they had a losing record.

It's entirely possible that they were losing hope that Cooper could become a game-changing receiver on a consistent basis. Could you blame them? The guy was a top-five pick and he's only 24 year old, but he just hasn't been reliable.

According to Pro Football Focus, among receivers who were targeted at least 150 times between 2015 and 2017, Cooper ranked fourth in the league with a drop rate of 13.6 percent. He led the NFL in that category in two of those three campaigns.

He caught just 50 percent of the passes thrown his way last year. And while that rate has increased significantly this season, he's averaging a career-low 46.7 receiving yards per game and a career-low 12.7 yards per catch.

Cooper's fifth-year option for 2019 becomes guaranteed if he suffered a major injury. That could leave his employer on the hook for $13.9 million next spring. Now, the Raiders no longer have to worry about that possibility, and they've got an extra first-round pick to boot.

"It’s a trade that we feel it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass on to get a first-round pick," Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said Monday, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "In this business here, I thought that was invaluable for me. It was something I felt like I had to do."