Packers vs. Rams Spread Features Aaron Rodgers' Biggest Underdog Odds of Career

Las Vegas doesn't believe in Aaron Rodgers.

At least for his upcoming game.

According to Ben Fawkes of ESPN.com, the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas listed the Los Angeles Rams as 8.5-point favorites over Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for next Sunday's game at LA Memorial Coliseum.

Fawkes noted it will be the biggest point spread Rodgers has faced as an underdog in his career if the line stands by kickoff.

It is a testament to the six-time Pro Bowler's individual brilliance he hasn't been an underdog by more points than that since he became the full-time Packers starter in 2008. However, the Rams moved to 7-0 Sunday with a 39-10 victory over the same San Francisco 49ers team that lost a three-point heartbreaker to the Packers last week.

Green Bay is 3-2-1 but features a defense that allowed a combined 61 points the last two games to the 49ers and Detroit Lions, who are a combined 4-9. Stopping Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Co. will likely be a nightmare for the NFC North squad.