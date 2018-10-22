Waiver Wire Week 8: Tyrell Williams, Cole Beasley Highlight Pickups to Know

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The Week 8 fantasy football waiver wire doesn't offer many surprises.

A wideout-heavy affair, the must-know candidates to consider range from predictable scoring under center to running backs finally getting chances to contribute. And those receivers are guys we know can contribute, provided the offense actually looks their way.

Some weeks on the wire will simply be better than others for certain positions. Look hard enough though, and owners in need can find value at each spot, pending later matchup evaluation and other circumstances.

That's the case here with the pickup options to know.

Week 8 Waiver-Wire Targets

Brock Osweiler, QB, MIA (3 percent owned)

Cody Kessler, QB, JAX (n/a percent owned)

Kapri Bibbs, RB, WAS (1 percent owned)

Ronald Jones, RB, TB (16 percent owned)

Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR (2 percent owned)

Tyrell Williams, WR, LAC (14 percent owned)

Danny Amendola, WR, MIA (10 percent owned)

Cole Beasley, WR, DAL (26 percent owned)

Tajae Sharpe, WR, TEN (1 percent owned)

Michael Roberts, TE, DET (n/a percent owned)

Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (4 percent owned)

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Owners clearly didn't believe in Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Their loss.

Osweiler popped onto the scene in Week 6 after Ryan Tannehill's long-suspected injury based on his throwing ability finally came to light. All he did was throw for three touchdowns against a strong Chicago defense, scoring 28 points.

The backup followed up in Week 7 with two more scoring passes on the way to 17.76 points. And no, it isn't a great scheme or yards-after-catch monsters inflating the numbers:

Granted, part of the appeal with Osweiler is the superb offensive scheme that had Tannehill humming right along despite the system losing a player like Jarvis Landry over the offseason.

Quarterback adds are limited this week, but Osweiler is a safe name to scoop up and use as a streaming option until Tannehill gets back on the field.

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Now seems like the right time to jump on Ronald Jones.

Jones, the second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, has mostly gone ignored by the offense in favor of Peyton Barber, even out of a bye week.

But Barber got dinged up in Week 7, paving the way for Jones to get six carries and a catch on the way to his first career touchdown:

If watchful owners are lucky, this could be the beginning of a breakout for Jones.

After all, the Buccaneers have slowly let up on the gas with Barber, who only has double-digit carry numbers in two of his last four games after starting the season with 16 and 19.

An untimely injury plus flashes from the rookie could have Jones working his way into a much bigger role, which could mean a new every-down back to lean on emerging right in the middle of the season.

Tyrell Williams, WR, LAC (14 percent owned)

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

The Tyrell Williams show is back on, folks.

Williams erupts for a brief stretch of season every year and we're right in the middle of the latest. He's sitting on 25.4 and 19.8 points over his last two games with no signs of slowing thanks to the Philip Rivers-led passing attack of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Granted, Tennessee made it easy on everyone right out of the gates:

Still, this is the usual production from Williams and he's quietly sitting on 40 or more yards in five of his seven games so far this season. Only two of those are double-digit outings, but it's all about timing with a player like Williams.

The upside with Williams is best-in-position scoring for those owners willing to take a slight risk and capable of playing matchups well. With Rivers spreading around the ball, all it takes each week is one play for the deep threat to make good on an owner's investment.

Cole Beasley, WR, DAL (26 percent owned)

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have figured out how to get the passing game moving.

It boils down to spamming the ball at Cole Beasley, which works out just fine for fantasy owners. Beasley has 19 total targets over the past two weeks, which has led to outings of 26.6 and 9.1 points.

Don't scoff—those 26.6 points came via Beasley torching Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense, as the play calls let him show off what he can do when he isn't stuck as simply a chain-moving presence near the sidelines or over the middle.

Quality of usage and matchups will still come into major focus for those who scoop up Beasley. But with the depth chart featuring a stunning lack of receiving weapons, ideally, the Cowboys will keep giving the veteran big-play looks as opposed to high-percentage, low-ceiling chances.

Those owners willing to gamble on it this week aren't foolish to do so, as Beasley will come out of a bye with a juicy matchup against that Tennessee defense that let Williams have his massive day, landing him on the same list.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.