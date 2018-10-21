Calais Campbell Restrained Yannick Ngakoue in Locker Room After Loss to Texans

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost three straight games and are now reportedly fighting with each other.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, defensive end Calais Campbell was restraining fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in the locker room following Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans. Popper noted there was "lots of yelling coming from the room," and Ngakoue "threw off Campbell" after the interaction.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

