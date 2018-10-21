Calais Campbell Restrained Yannick Ngakoue in Locker Room After Loss to Texans

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: Calais Campbell #93 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a safety during the game against the New York Jets on September 30, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost three straight games and are now reportedly fighting with each other.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, defensive end Calais Campbell was restraining fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in the locker room following Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans. Popper noted there was "lots of yelling coming from the room," and Ngakoue "threw off Campbell" after the interaction.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

