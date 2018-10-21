Pat McAfee Dresses as Elderly Man, Kicks FGs to Raise $70K for Cancer Research

Pat McAfee Dresses as Elderly Man, Kicks FGs to Raise $70K for Cancer ResearchOctober 21, 2018
Given the state of the NFL's collective kicking game, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee may be getting some calls Monday morning.
Prior to Sunday's game between the Colts and Buffalo Bills, McAfee dressed as an elderly man to kick field goals for charity. The 31-year-old raised $70,000 for the IU Simon Cancer Center.
Colts gave this elderly fan a chance at $70K for charity if he hit three field goals. Watch until the end… (via @Colts) https://t.co/PaXl5otmej
McAfee tweeted about the surprise:
I apologize for missing all of the incredible #ForTheBrand action around the league.. I’m at @LucasOilStadium, hoping to witness @adamvinatieri make history..ALSO.Kicked some field goals and raised $70G for the IU Cancer Center pre game.. Great day being back in the @Colts world. https://t.co/4SXgGjCimW
McAfee spent eight seasons with the Colts, reaching the Pro Bowl on two occasions and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2014. He retired after the 2016 season.
McAfee's stunt must have inspired the Colts, who dropped 24 points on the Bills in the second quarter and won 37-5.
