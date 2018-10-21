Pat McAfee Dresses as Elderly Man, Kicks FGs to Raise $70K for Cancer Research

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 24: Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Given the state of the NFL's collective kicking game, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee may be getting some calls Monday morning.

Prior to Sunday's game between the Colts and Buffalo Bills, McAfee dressed as an elderly man to kick field goals for charity. The 31-year-old raised $70,000 for the IU Simon Cancer Center.

McAfee tweeted about the surprise:

McAfee spent eight seasons with the Colts, reaching the Pro Bowl on two occasions and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2014. He retired after the 2016 season.

McAfee's stunt must have inspired the Colts, who dropped 24 points on the Bills in the second quarter and won 37-5.

