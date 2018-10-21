Blake Bortles Benched for Cody Kessler After 2 Turnovers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 21: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is seen on the bench during the first half against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field on October 21, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles in the second half of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported.

McClain noted the fans in Jacksonville cheered when Cody Kessler, Bortles' replacement, took the field.

Prior to exiting, Bortles was 6-of-12 for 61 yards and lost two fumbles.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Watson Took Bus to Game Due to Injury Concern

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Report: Watson Took Bus to Game Due to Injury Concern

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jaguars Not Considering Trade for QB

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Report: Jaguars Not Considering Trade for QB

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cowboys Very Interested in Amari

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Very Interested in Amari

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Chargers 1st Play: 75-Yd TD 🔥🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers 1st Play: 75-Yd TD 🔥🎥

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter