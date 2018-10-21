Blake Bortles Benched for Cody Kessler After 2 Turnovers

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars benched quarterback Blake Bortles in the second half of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported.

McClain noted the fans in Jacksonville cheered when Cody Kessler, Bortles' replacement, took the field.

Prior to exiting, Bortles was 6-of-12 for 61 yards and lost two fumbles.

