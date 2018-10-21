Adrian Peterson, Redskins Hang On to Beat Dak Prescott, Cowboys 20-17

Adrian Peterson, Redskins Hang On to Beat Dak Prescott, Cowboys 20-17October 21, 2018
The Washington Redskins defeated the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 at home Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
Brett Maher missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright for the Cowboys as time expired that would've sent the game into overtime.
Alex Smith threw for 178 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-25 passing. Adrian Peterson went for 99 yards on the ground against a Cowboys defense that was allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards (90.7 per game) in the NFL prior to Sunday's game.
Dak Prescott finished with a season-high 273 yards and one touchdown through the air.
What's Next?
Washington stays in the division for Week 8 when it hits the road to take on the New York Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys have a bye in Week 8 before they host the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5.
