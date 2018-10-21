Adrian Peterson, Redskins Hang On to Beat Dak Prescott, Cowboys 20-17

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins defeated the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 at home Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Brett Maher missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright for the Cowboys as time expired that would've sent the game into overtime.

Alex Smith threw for 178 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-25 passing. Adrian Peterson went for 99 yards on the ground against a Cowboys defense that was allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards (90.7 per game) in the NFL prior to Sunday's game.

Dak Prescott finished with a season-high 273 yards and one touchdown through the air.

     

What's Next?

Washington stays in the division for Week 8 when it hits the road to take on the New York Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys have a bye in Week 8 before they host the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5.

