Eric Reid, Malcolm Jenkins Involved in Altercation Before Panthers vs. Eagles

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins had to be separated prior to Sunday's game.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark shared video of Panthers teammates escorting Reid to the team's sideline:

The bad blood between Reid and the Eagles didn't stop after the game started:

The Athletic's Bo Wulf noted Reid was previously critical of Jenkins' involvement with the Players Coalition:

Jenkins and former wide receiver Anquan Boldin founded the Players Coalition in 2017 "with the collective goal of MAKING AN IMPACT ON SOCIAL JUSTICE AND RACIAL EQUALITY at the federal, state and local levels through advocacy, awareness, education, and allocation of resources," according to the group's website.

Reid and Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung announced in November they were leaving the Players Coalition:

The move came as the Players Coalition reached an agreement with the NFL in which the league would give almost $100 million over seven years to initiatives centered around social justice.

Reid told Slate's Jeremy Stahl in November he was upset that the league was funding the program with money that had already been budgeted for breast cancer awareness and the NFL's Salute to Service.

Upon signing with the Panthers in September, Reid had even harsher words for the Players Coalition.

"The Players Coalition is an NFL-funded subversion group," he told reporters. "So that's why I removed myself from them and I will keep moving forward with [former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick]."