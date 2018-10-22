NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 8

0 of 32

Almost two months into the NFL season, we know some things with relative certainty.

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs are great teams with buzzsaws for offenses. At the other end of the spectrum, the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills are complete disasters for whom the phrase "touchdown" is an exotic and foreign term.

The New England Patriots, as usual, are good. The Cleveland Browns, as usual, are not.

But there are plenty of mysteries, as well. How good are the up-and-down Carolina Panthers. Or the struggling Super Bowl champions in Philadelphia. Are the Cincinnati Bengals for real? What about the Washington Redskins?

As each week's action comes and goes, we glean valuable clues to help us solve those mysteries. Week 7 was no exception—there was a blowout in KC, a photo-finish in Chicago and a first-time-ever finish in Baltimore.

With Week 7 winding down, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have gathered to once again rank all 32 NFL teams from worst to first.

