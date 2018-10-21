Justin Herbert Reportedly Expected to Return to Oregon for Senior Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak/Associated Press

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert reportedly isn't letting his stock as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft stand in the way of his college career.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Herbert is "far more likely" to return to school for his senior season in 2019 than declare for the draft.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

