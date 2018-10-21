NFL Trade Rumors: Emmanuel Sanders, Demaryius Thomas Among Targets on Broncos

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

If the Denver Broncos start looking toward the future, wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas figure to attract attention in trade talks.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, there were "strong rumblings" from people around the NFL about at least one of Denver's receivers being on the trade block.

Sanders, in particular, is generating interest from several teams prior to the Oct. 30 trade deadline because of his favorable contract and high level of production.

Sanders has been one of the Broncos' few bright spots in 2018. He is tied for fourth in the NFL with 46 receptions and is alone in fourth place among all receivers with 603 yards. The two-time Pro Bowler is signed through next season with a $12.9 million cap hit for 2019.

Thomas, meanwhile, is averaging a career-low 11.3 yards per reception this season, though his three touchdown receptions are tied with Sanders for most on the team. His contract also runs through 2019, but it includes a $17.5 million cap hit in 2019.

Quarterback Case Keenum hasn't provided the spark on offense Denver was hoping for when he signed a two-year deal in the offseason. The 30-year-old leads the NFL with nine interceptions and has thrown just eight touchdowns.

Even coming off their most impressive win of the season, a 45-10 rout of the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, the 3-4 Broncos are in third place in the AFC West.

Contract info via Spotrac.