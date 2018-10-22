Evolution and the 8 Greatest Factions in WWE History

Evolution and the 8 Greatest Factions in WWE HistoryOctober 22, 2018
WWE Superstars must keep their heads on a swivel at all times. Because as the old saying goes, "Anything can happen in the WWE."
You can be walking backstage, minding your own business, when all of a sudden, someone jumps you from behind with a sledgehammer. You can be in the ring, about to submit your opponent, when his manager throws salt in your eyes. There are so many ways you can get cheated and screwed, and the company you work for doesn't seem to care; in fact, the "Authority" figures seem to encourage it.
That's why most successful wrestlers join a stable or faction--a collection of three or more guys who have high aspirations for championship gold. They all watch each other's backs, avenge their members' misfortunes and conspire to get the best opportunities.
Here are the 8 greatest factions in WWE history. When you're in one, you don't have anything to fear from the rest of the roster. It's your fellow members who you might want to keep a closer eye on.
Ministry of Darkness
There was a year stretch in the Attitude Era where The Undertaker took the whole death gimmick a little too far. He began dressing in increasingly foreboding costumes, conducted dark, quasi-Satanic rituals and crucified/sacrificed his opponents.
This culminated in a series of increasingly horrifying segments, where Paul Bearer and Undertaker attempted to embalm Austin while alive, hanged The Big Boss Man from the Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania XVI and attempted to "sacrifice" Stephanie McMahon. At its height, The Ministry was nine men strong and included sub-faction The Brood: a trio of vampires comprised of Gangrel, Edge and Christian.
Nation of Domination
Professional wrestling isn't a place where political correctness thrives.The writers go for the easy marks, which is why we get factions like the Nation of Domination, based on black activist groups like the Black Panther Party and the Nation of Islam. At one point, the Nation feuded with Los Boricuas (an all-Puerto Rican faction) and The Disciples of the Apocalypse (an all-biker faction), which fed into racial tensions even further.
The Nation went through several lineup changes. But its greatest accomplishment was during its last incarnation, when it served as a proving ground and protection agency for Intercontinental Champion The Rock. He eventually left the faction, and the remaining members, such as Mark Henry, The Godfather, and D'Lo Brown, shuffled into tag team and midcard singles competition.
The Hart Foundation
In 1997, after years of being the most traditional of white meat babyfaces, Bret Hart turned heel. He reinvented himself as a preening, entitled jerk, and he linked up with his fellow Hart/Dungeon family members—Owen Hart, Jim Neidhart, Brian Pillman, Davey Boy Smith—to form the Hart Foundation faction. The group received nuclear heat in the United States, where they feuded against American wrestlers like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Patriot. They were, however, beloved faces in their native Canada
This was not the first incarnation of the group. The original Hart Foundation was a WWE tag team in the '80s, featuring Bret and Neidhart. The most recent version of the group was the Hart Dynasty in 2009, comprised of Tyson Kidd, David Hart Smith and Natalya.
Heenan Family
The Heenan Family wasn't as unified a stable as the Nation, which was bound by values, or the Hart Foundation, which was bound by blood. The only common element between the men in the Heenan Family was their affiliation with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, who was quite possibly the most charismatic, love-to-hate-him heel manager of all time.
The Heenan Family and its affiliates were numerous and ever-changing, including wrestlers such as Paul Orndorff, Big John Studd, Mr, Perfect, Rick Rude and King Kong Bundy. Their primary mission was making Hulk Hogan's life hell, and they succeeded most memorably by recruiting Andre the Giant (who they also tormented) as a monster heel. Hogan and Andre would square off in a now legendary main event at WrestleMania III.
The Shield
With the exception of the top entry on this list, The Shield probably has the highest member-to-gold ratio out of everyone on this list. With their combat vests, entrances through the crowd and take-no-prisoners approach to wrestling, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had a sort of dark glamour about them. All three men would go on to be WWE champions.
The Shield originated as heel protectors and enforcers for CM Punk, and they lasted as a trio for two years: a lifetime in current WWE storytelling. They've sporadically linked up since then, usually to defend "Big Dog" Roman Reigns from outside enemies and interference.
The Corporation
It was counterintuitive that the most evil heel faction of the Attitude Era was the WWE itself. Led by Mr. McMahon, The Corporation started the now common meta-narrative that the McMahons want a corporate champion who they can control, rather than a rebel who looks out for himself.
The Corporation's most famous feud was with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, which became a vicarious wish-fulfillment narrative for anyone who hates his or her boss. It reached its peak at WrestleMania 15, where Corporate Champion The Rock was defeated by Austin in the main event. The group later merged with the Ministry of Darkness (after Vince revealed that he was controlling them), which was poorly received and spelled the end of both groups.
The gimmick has most recently been reinvented as The Authority, another WWE corporate faction helmed by Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon, and his son-in-law Triple H.
D-Generation X
Perhaps the most popular faction on this list, D-Generation X were a collection of crude shock trolls who liked to press people's buttons by chopping their crotches, making sexual innuendoes and yelling "Suck It!" on national television. The group was originally Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Rick Rude and bodyguard/enforcer Chyna, but after Shawn went on break due to a back injury, Triple H reformed the group as his lackeys, and added X-Pac and the New Age Outlaws to the stable.
Like The Shield, the D-X faction has reunited sporadically, mostly for anniversary shows and special occasions. They also exist as a babyface tag team comprised of Shawn Michaels and Triple H, which will face The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel.
Evolution
The conceit behind Evolution is brilliant: three generations of WWE Superstars, signifying the the past (Ric Flair), the present (Triple H) and the future (Randy Orton and Batista). Until they were undone by Triple H's jealousy and constant politicking, the group was unprecedented in its successes and made bonafide Superstars out of its two younger members.
At the group's height, Evolution held all major titles in the company, and infamously posed on the ramp holding the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Tag Team Championship titles at Armageddon (2003).
The group recently reunited on SmackDown's 1000th episode and foreshadowed a potential feud between Batista and Triple H. Ego ruins everything.