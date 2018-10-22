Evolution and the 8 Greatest Factions in WWE History

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Superstars must keep their heads on a swivel at all times. Because as the old saying goes, "Anything can happen in the WWE."

You can be walking backstage, minding your own business, when all of a sudden, someone jumps you from behind with a sledgehammer. You can be in the ring, about to submit your opponent, when his manager throws salt in your eyes. There are so many ways you can get cheated and screwed, and the company you work for doesn't seem to care; in fact, the "Authority" figures seem to encourage it.

That's why most successful wrestlers join a stable or faction--a collection of three or more guys who have high aspirations for championship gold. They all watch each other's backs, avenge their members' misfortunes and conspire to get the best opportunities.

Here are the 8 greatest factions in WWE history. When you're in one, you don't have anything to fear from the rest of the roster. It's your fellow members who you might want to keep a closer eye on.