1 Move Every NFL Team Should Make Right Now

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks made the move they needed to make when they committed to Chris Carson and Mike Davis in the backfield and starting running more often (and with greater efficiency). Since an 0-2 start, Seattle has gone 3-1, with the loss being a nail-biting 33-31 defeat to the undefeated Los Angeles Rams.

If the Seahawks are still looking for improvements elsewhere, they should perhaps consider a certain tight end making noise in Indianapolis.

The Colts cut Erik Swoope earlier this year, but he re-signed quickly thereafter and has touchdowns in each of his past three games. A former basketball player at the University of Miami, Swoope is an excellent athlete, and Stephen Holder of The Athletic praised his playmaking ability Sunday.

Swoope is getting more snaps as tight end Jack Doyle recovers from a hip injury. However, head coach Frank Reich said last week that he could "tell Jack is ready and wanting to go."

If Doyle returns soon—Indianapolis plays Oakland on Sunday and has off the following week, so Week 10 may be a possibility—then Swoope will be the odd man out. The Colts should thus consider trading him before his value plummets.

The Seahawks lost tight end Will Dissly to a season-ending patellar tendon injury, and free-agent acquisition Ed Dickson has missed all of 2018 with a groin injury. He practiced Monday and looks like he has a good shot to play Sunday, but what can Seattle expect from him after he's missed the entire season to date?

Nick Vannett leads all healthy Seattle tight ends with 12 catches for 110 yards, but he has what head coach Pete Carroll termed a career-long "back condition" that was bad enough to keep him off the field in Week 7.

The Seahawks could add Swoope as their third tight end on the active roster, and he could end up playing most of the snaps if he continues his productive campaign. A mid-Day 3 pick should be enough to swing a deal.